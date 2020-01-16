AI system ‘almost perfect’ for prostate cancer detection

In a further step towards the use of artificial intelligence in medicine, a new study shows that computers can be trained so that human experts can assess the severity of prostate tumors.

The researchers found that their artificial intelligence system was “almost perfect” to determine whether prostate tissue contained cancer cells. And when it came to assessing the severity of prostate tumors, it was on a par with 23 “world’s leading” pathologists.

Nobody suggests computers should replace doctors. However, some researchers believe that AI technology could improve the accuracy and efficiency of medical diagnoses.

Typically, this is how it works: Researchers are using deep learning to develop an algorithm in which a computer system mimics the neural networks of the brain. It is exposed to a large number of images – such as digital mammograms – and teaches itself to recognize key features such as signs of a tumor.

Earlier this month, researchers reported an AI system that appeared to the best radiologists when interpreting screening mammograms. Other studies have found that AI can outperform doctors in distinguishing harmless moles from skin cancer and in detecting breast tumor cells in lymph node samples.

The new study examined whether it is possible to train an AI system to detect and “classify” prostate cancer in biopsied tissue samples. Typically, this is the work of clinical pathologists – specialists who examine tissues under the microscope to diagnose diseases and assess how serious or advanced they are.

According to study leader Martin Eklund, a senior researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, this is tedious and, to a certain extent, subjective work.

Then there is the workload. In the United States alone, more than 1 million men undergo a prostate biopsy each year, taking more than 10 million tissue samples to be examined.

To develop their AI system, the researchers digitized more than 8,000 prostate tissue samples from Swedish men aged 50 to 69 and created high-resolution images. They then exposed the system to approximately 6,600 images – trained it to see the difference between cancerous and non-cancerous tissue.

Next came the test phase. The AI ​​system was asked to distinguish benign tissue from cancer in the remaining samples, plus approximately 300 from men who had been biopsied at Karolinska. The AI ​​results, the researchers reported, were almost always in agreement with the original pathologist’s assessment.

And when it came to evaluating the severity of prostate tumors using a Gleason score, the AI ​​system was comparable to the judgment of 23 leading pathologists from around the world.

However, much work remains. A next step, according to Eklund, is to see how the AI ​​system works in different laboratories and with different pathology scanners that are used to create digital images.

But one day, he said, AI could be used in a number of ways, including as a “safety net” to ensure that a pathologist doesn’t miss cancer. It could also improve efficiency by prioritizing suspicious biopsies that pathologists should examine earlier.

Studies like this are a necessary step to integrate AI into medical practice, said Dr. Matthew Hanna, pathologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

But, he emphasized, “there is still a long way to go.”

Hanna, who was not involved in the study, is also the spokeswoman for the College of American Pathologists.

Like Eklund, he said that each AI system needs to be validated in different centers and with different pathology scanners. And ultimately, according to Hanna, studies have to show that such technologies can be used effectively in the practice of pathologists.

There are also practical realities. Hanna pointed out at the moment that only a relative minority of the pathology laboratories use digital systems in patient care. This is the key, because for an AI algorithm to work, digital images must be available for analysis. Most often, pathologists still examine tissue using the classic approach – slides and a microscope.

It is clear that machines will not replace humans – at least in the foreseeable future.

“This technology is coming,” said Hanna. “But in contrast to the exchange of doctors, this will change the way they care – hopefully for the better.”

The study was published online on January 8th in The Lancet Oncology.

