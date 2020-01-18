AIC goalkeeper Stefano Durante registered 62 rescues in a weekend at Bentley

WALTHAM – The AIC Yellow Jackets enjoyed a well-executed bus ride to Springfield on Saturday after a weekend series at Bentley Arena.

The Yellow Jackets scored a few power-play goals and kept the Falcons 2-1 down in a sharpening, penalty-filled encounter. AIC improved to 11-11-1 and 11-5-1 in the AHA while the Falcons fell to 8-13-3 and 6-11-2.

“I thought our effort was really good for 60 minutes,” said Bentley coach Ryan Soderquist. “I have been in this competition for a long time and I am convinced that if we bring that 60-minute game into the remainder of the year, we will be in a reasonably good place.

“We have to overcome the special obstacles and they beat us in the battle between special teams. In five to five I really like what we brought to the table. “

AIC sophomore backup goalkeeper Stefano Durante was the difference maker in both wins. Durante made 30 saves in Friday’s 4-1 victory and booked 32 in the rematch to improve to 3-3 of the season.

“He did great, he fought hard for them both nights,” Soderquist said. “I thought we had beaten him a few times and we only hit a few messages and maybe we were not lucky.”

The Falcons embark on a favorable route to organize a late run and earn a favorable seed in the AHA tournament. Bentley will play the next four games against the bottom feeders of the competition. The Falcons skate a few next weekend at the last place in Mercyhurst and come home for two against 10th place Niagara.

“We are a bit on a slip, but I love the 60 minutes we had and we can build on that,” Soderquist said. “We are on the road and it is a good opportunity because we play well on the road.”

Bentley dominated the first period, but AIC opened the score at 3:13 PM. The Yellow Jackets established puck presence in the Bentley zone and effectively cycled the disk to junior defender Brennan Kapcheck in the high slot.

The low blow of Kapcheck by a screen was diverted by first line center Hugo Reinhardt and defeated Aidan Pelino (20 rescues) on the glove side for his seventh of the season.

The Falcons scored on their third power play of the second period with freshman right wing Matt Gosiewski who picked up the tying run at 9:33. Defenseman Hunter Toale fed Gosiewski, who was at the top of the left circle. Gosiewski booked a few strides and hit a blow through a screen that defeated Durante glove side before his eighth of the season.

“I thought he saw the puck three or four times in the same area during the weekend, but he had a nice release there,” Soderquist said.

AIC increased 2-1 during a 4-3 power play at 15:31. Left wing Blake Christiansen fed defender Janis Jaks, who shot once from the left spot that defeated Pelino far before this third season.