Aid for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

by: Steve Andrews

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 5:23 PM EST / Updated: January 31, 2020 / 5:23 PM EST

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Navy veterans who served in Vietnam’s territorial waters were believed to have been exposed to herbicides such as the toxic defoliant orange.

After dozens of 8 On Your Side reports over a four-year period, Congress passed the Blue Water Navy’s Veterans Act for Vietnam and opened the door almost two decades ago that the VA used to close these veterans.

Military Veterans Advocacy and the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans, two organizations that have led the fight against change, are offering a workshop in Tampa on Saturday to help veterans and lawyers submit claims.

Mike Kvintus has waited 8 years for his health and disability claims.

“We need to make sure that all veterans are in for a shock,” said Mike Kvintus, the National Secretary of Defense for Military Veterans.

Mike served on the USS Buchanan during the war. The ship anchored in Da Nang harbor, but he never went ashore.

According to Mike, the military sprayed the area with Agent Orange while the ship was in port. He is currently suffering from at least two diseases associated with exposure to Agent Orange.

The VA contested Mike’s claim to disability and health care because he was not in Vietnam and was therefore not exposed to herbicides.

The Buchanan turned salt water into drinking water. An Australian study found that the process of distilling the Agent Orange ship did not trigger, but rather improved.

MVA estimates that up to 90,000 employees were exposed on board ships.

The VA decided in 2002 that only troops that were boots on the ground should be disclosed and routinely denied claims by Blue Water Navy veterans.

Congress passed a law last year that provides alleged status for Navy veterans who can prove they were on ships within 12 nautical miles from Vietnam.

According to VA, under deputy secretary for social benefits, Margarita Devlin, the VA has developed a ship tracking tool based on the ship logs of all Navy and Coast Guard ships serving in Vietnam to determine whether veterans are eligible for social benefits.

According to Margarita Devlin, the VA will work with veterans of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam

“When a veteran comes in and says, ‘I served in the Navy, I was in Vietnam and I was on this special ship’ and he gives us the name of the ship, we can look it up and fill in the dates and it will be accurate Share coordinates about where this ship was in Vietnam during its time, and then we can quickly decide if it was within the 12 nautical mile limit, ”Devlin told 8 On Your Side.

On February 1st, from 8:15 a.m., Military Veterans Advocacy will help veterans and lawyers plan ship locations.

“We will have people who draw their deck logs for them and let them know if they are within the 12 nautical miles. Here is the deck log you need to submit,” said Mike KVintus.

Registration information can be found at: https://www.militaryveteransadvocacy.org/reception.html

