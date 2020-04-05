Aid is on the way to Massachusetts in coronavirus fight

President Trump on Sunday said the feds are aiding Massachusetts battle the coronavirus pandemic as the anticipated surge approaches the Bay Condition, which White Household health care industry experts say they are intently seeing as a single of the country’s top five hotspots.

Massachusetts will get assist from the U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie stated the VA will assistance the Bay State “in their initiatives to guard their most susceptible citizens in two of their nursing households.”

Wilkie didn’t name the Massachusetts nursing residences but at the state-owned Soldiers’ Residence in Holyoke, 21 veterans have just lately died, and the the greater part examined beneficial for coronavirus. A Norwood nursing house was also a coronavirus cluster with 15 the latest fatalities.

Trump also stated the feds are also sending 100 ventilators to Massachusetts. The Bay State experienced asked for 1,000 ventilators from the Countrywide Strategic Stockpile.

“We’re also sending 100 ventilators to Massachusetts,” Trump claimed at a Sunday press briefing from the White Household.

Gov. Charlie Baker previously on Sunday said 100 ventilators had arrived.

Other states receiving ventilators contain Illinois (600 ventilators), New Jersey (500), Michigan (300), and Louisiana (200).

FEMA is offering the ventilators.

“It’s some career … just assume about 500 ventilators,” Trump mentioned about New Jersey. “A ventilator is a major deal.”

New York is the country’s best coronavirus hotspot with 4,159 fatalities and 123,160 circumstances.

Massachusetts has 231 coronavirus fatalities and 12,500 circumstances.

For the duration of the White House push briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx highlighted the Bay Point out as the country’s fourth state for most cumulative scenarios per 100,000 people. The major 3 are New York, New Jersey and Louisiana.

“In the days ahead America will endure the peak of this horrible pandemic,” Trump explained. “Our warriors in this lifestyle and dying battle are the extraordinary doctors and nurses and wellness care workers on the entrance line of the combat.”