[aide:-anwar-meeting-pakatan-leaders-tonight,-to-meet-agong-with-dr-wan-azizah-tomorrow]

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak speaks to media as he leaves Anwar Ibrahim home in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is conference with leaders of Pakatan Harapan parts, his aide confirmed tonight.

Political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak reported Anwar left his residence in Segambut right here at 10.30pm for the conference scheduled at 11pm.

“I feel it is a closed dialogue among two or 3 of them. I imagine with heads of Amanah and DAP,” he advised about 30 media staff who had been collected outdoors the gates of Anwar’s property considering that evening nowadays.

Talking to the media just before 11.20pm, Farhash verified that Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also deputy key minister, was current in the residence and was not element of the conference.

When questioned how substantially assistance Anwar had inside of PKR, Farhash claimed: “We have under no circumstances finished manoeuvring so I simply cannot give you the specific figures. But I consider the coalition with Amanah, DAP, PKR is very intact. In PKR, probably we have a number of naughty ones, but we see how.”

He confirmed that Anwar’s scheduled viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will proceed tomorrow, and it is envisioned to be with just Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah.

A lot more TO Come