[aide-claims-pm-not-generating-any-bulletins-tonight]

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not scheduled to challenge an announcement tonight, explained an aide amid intensive rumours that a new coalition federal government will be formed.

The aide also claimed Dr Mahathir will not go to the Sheraton Resort in Petaling Jaya wherever politicians witnessed as aligned with him are congregating.

“No announcement. No push convention tonight,” the aide stated when requested about political occasion leaders calling unexpectedly at the Istana Negara this night.

A lot more TO Arrive