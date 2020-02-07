Aide, who testified against Trump, probably in the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – The decorated soldier and White House assistant, who played a central role in the Democrats’ indictment against President Donald Trump, are expected to be ousted from the National Security Council office, two people associated with the expected staff move are familiar said Friday.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to go to North Carolina. “You think I should be happy with him? I’m not … you will make this decision.”

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman could leave the White House personnel and return to work at the Pentagon on Friday. He could leave the NSC as part of a group of employees, a person familiar with the expected decision. Another person familiar with Vindman’s situation said he was preparing for a White House retaliation for his testimony at the impeachment hearing. Neither person was authorized to discuss the case and only spoke on condition of anonymity.

Vindman’s status with the NSC, the White House’s foreign policy arm, was uncertain as he testified that it was not “appropriate” for Trump to require a foreign government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son doing business with energy company Burisma in the Eastern European nation of Ukraine. Vindman’s fall appeared to be even safer after Trump mocked him in the East Room during his post-acquittal celebration on Thursday.

“Lt. Col. Vindman and his twin brother – right? – We had some people who were – really amazing,” said Trump, referring to Vindman and his brother Yevgeny, who works as a lawyer in the White House.

Vindman, a 20-year-old Army veteran, was wearing his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he showed up for a television impeachment hearing late last year. Trump supporters asked questions about the ties of the Jewish Soviet immigrant to the United States and found that he had received offers to work for the Ukrainian government – offers that Vindman said it had quickly turned down.

“I’m an American,” he said emphatically.

When the high-ranking Republican on the House Secret Service Committee, Devin Nunes, called him “Mr. Vindman, “the Iraq War veteran replied,” ranked member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please. “

Vindman’s return to the Pentagon would be in line with efforts by national security advisor Robert O’Brien to streamline the NSC. At a public event earlier this week, O’Brien said the NSC had “grown and inflated” for 236 policy makers during President Barack Obama’s reign.

“When President Kennedy was in office and dealing with the Cuban missile crisis, he had 12 policy experts,” said O’Brien, adding that his goal was to reduce staff to around 100.

O’Brien said he would reduce staff primarily through wear and tear as employees from other agencies, such as the Department of Defense, would complete their stays in the White House. Vindman’s tour should end this summer.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman would not be retaliated if he was recalled from the White House. He referred the question about Vindman’s next mission to the army, but said about retaliation: “We protect all of our service members from retaliation or the like. We have already reacted to this in politics and in other ways. “