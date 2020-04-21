Air Canada canceled all parts of the United States flight starting April 26

TORONTO –

Air Canada has announced that it will suspend flights to the United States after April 26 under an agreement between Canada and the United States to extend the border by an additional 30 days.

In a statement published on its website Tuesday, Air Canada said that flights to the United States will resume on May 22, pending a government restricting with priority. QHID-19.

The Montreal-based airline said it would waive price changes for buyers affected by the delay. The last plane to be transported from the United States to Canada will be April 26.

The current border measure, effective March 21, prohibits all important transit across the border, but allows for business and business activities, as well as personnel adjustments. ill who cross the border for work, continue.

After the border restrictions were first enacted, Air Canada said it had managed “limited service” to 11 U.S. airports “primarily to facilitate the deployment. behind Canadians ”during a crisis.

The airline said it “has reduced its time by more than 90 percent as a result of COVID-19” since mid-March.

Air Canada previously canceled most of its international flights until June, when Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines Ltd. All travel has been canceled until May 31 because of heavy contamination.

