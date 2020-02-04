Air Canada flight bites after engine catches fire, fighter plane dispatched to assist

Passengers on an Air Canada flight had four hours of gnawing at the sky, spinning on a single engine after the other caught fire just after takeoff from Madrid.

Flight AC837 bound for Toronto took off shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time when the captain reported multiple technical problems. The left engine of the Boeing 767-300 began to expel smoke and flames. One of the tires also allegedly burst on takeoff.

It is not clear what caused the problems with the aircraft, but both occurred when the aircraft left Barajas International Airport.

This is what happened: passenger Aaron C. reported a heavy takeoff. Photo / Twitter

The transatlantic service was forced to spend four hours in the holding circuit while it was burning enough fuel to attempt an emergency landing.

A passenger captured a video of flames under the left wing of the aircraft. Posting a screenshot on Twitter, he wrote, “On takeoff, there was a huge bang under my seat, then I saw smoke and flames from the left engine.”

The Spanish Ministry of Defense has sent an F18 fighter jet to help Air Canada pilots assess the damage to their landing gear before attempting an emergency landing.

Landing shortly after 7 p.m. local time, the aircraft was encountered on the ground at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport by emergency services.

“A pretty scary landing, but we did it,” said one passenger on Twitter.

“Obviously, a lot of nervous tension while we were in the air, but the pilots did a wonderful job landing the plane,” Canadian passenger Brock Mierzejewski told The Associated Press.

As the plane was about to land, Air Canada released a statement confirming that flight AC837 “encountered an engine problem shortly after takeoff”. The airline also reported the tire “broken”, but assured the media that it was only “one of 10 on this model aircraft” and that the aircraft was designed to handle this redundancy.

“The Boeing 767-300 is designed to operate on a single engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality. However, an emergency has been declared to obtain landing priority,” the airline said in a statement. .

The 128 passengers all landed safely after waiting four hours in the air.

Madrid’s international airport is the busiest in Spain, and this Monday was particularly hectic. The AC837 emergency landing took place just hours after the airspace closed following a drone sighting.

Outfit Models vs. Fuel Dumps

In order to perform an emergency landing, most aircraft must reduce their weight. The easiest way to do this is to reduce the weight of the fuel.

Waiting pattern: the Boeing 767-300 had to burn four hours of fuel before being light enough to land. Photo / flight radar

Transatlantic flights consume approximately 50 metric tonnes of fuel during a crossing, making them too heavy to land safely.

While some long-range aircraft are capable of emptying or “ dropping ” fuel, the 767-300 does not have the capacity to perform a fuel dump, and the pilots therefore had to perform maneuvers. wait until it is deemed light enough to land.

