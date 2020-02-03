Air Canada plane making an emergency landing in Madrid

Air Canada Boeing 767 passengers who made a safe emergency landing in Madrid in the evening described how they flew in circles for hours to burn fuel in tense rest.

Flight AC837 to Toronto with 128 passengers left the Spanish capital on Monday afternoon (local time), but had to immediately apply for an emergency return after one of the two engines was damaged and a tire burst at takeoff.

Vancouver’s Brock Mierzejewski, who was on the plane with his parents, told The Associated Press: “Obviously, a lot of nervous tension while we were in the air, but the pilots did an excellent job of landing the plane.”

Lightened passengers arrive at Madrid Airport after the flight with AIr Canada made an emergency landing. (AP)

“We are still in a state of shock, but happy to be safe,” said Mierzejewski shortly after the plane landed at Adolfo Suárez-Barajas International Airport. It was quickly surrounded by emergency vehicles, fire engines and ambulances.

There was no immediate information about what caused the malfunction.

“Landed safely, everything is fine!” said Guido Fioravantti of New York, whose father was on the plane and told him that the cabin had remained “calm and collected” during the ordeal.

“The pilots train a lot for it, so don’t panic. It’s also more common than many people think,” said Fioravantti.

For nearly four hours, the plane circled near Madrid and burned fuel before it was light enough to land. The Spanish Ministry of Defense dispatched an F18 fighter jet to assess the damage to the landing gear.

The plane circled Madrid Airport for hours before making an emergency landing. (AP)

In a statement, the airline said the plane had “an engine problem” shortly after takeoff “from the same airport, as well as a burst tire – one in ten on the Boeing 767-300. It added that the aircraft is “designed to operate with one engine and our pilots are fully trained in this case.”

“However, an emergency was proclaimed to achieve landing priority,” said Air Canada.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish airport operator AENA informed the AP that the airline had requested an emergency landing site 30 minutes after take-off.

A spokesman for Enaire, the Spanish air traffic control authority, said the aircraft’s landing gear did not fold properly when it took off, and part of it may have damaged part of one of the engines.

Emergency services were preparing to land the plane at Madrid Airport after technical deficiencies were reported. (AP)

The officials were not allowed to be mentioned in media reports.

It was the second incident of the day at Madrid’s international airport, the busiest in the country. Earlier on Monday, the airport was closed for more than an hour due to the reported sighting of nearby drones.