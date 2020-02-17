[air-conditioning-specialists-arrested-for-grand-theft,-exploiting-the-elderly]

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been arrested for grand theft and exploitation of the elderly right after police say they experimented with charging a lady in her 70s close to $1,000 for ductwork that was not really performed.

In accordance to Lakeland police, 39-yr-previous Carl Hassel and 33-12 months-outdated Joshua O’Neal have been employed by the victim on Nov. 1 to thoroughly clean her air conditioning ducts.

When the two specialists commenced the function, they advised the target extra function was wanted than the first agreed-upon price tag of $100. Police say they allegedly informed her they could conduct the vital function for an additional $1,900, however, she mentioned she couldn’t afford to pay for it.

According to police, Hassel and O’Neal asked the sufferer how considerably she could afford and she mentioned $800 but would have to have to go away household to withdraw the added income from her pension funds.

Lakeland law enforcement say Hassel agreed to complete the supplemental cleaning companies for $800 and explained to the target the do the job would be carried out “off the publications.”

Soon after the two males remaining her residence, the sufferer started off examining the do the job that was intended to have been completed and recognized very little appeared cleaner, law enforcement say. She then contacted law enforcement thinking she could possibly have been ripped off.

When detectives went to her house, they agreed that the ducts did not seem to have been cleaned and achieved out to a certified HVAC inspector and specialist witness for the Legal professional General’s Office environment to conduct an inspection of the ductwork and elements of the air conditioning program.

Police say the specialist agreed the technique was not cleaned to business standards and the air handler was in these kinds of an serious condition of disrepair that there would be no reason in cleaning the ductwork devoid of restoring the unit.

Investigators found that X-treme Air & Property Care was inserting ads in coupon guides, advertising and marketing $9 per duct cleansing specials and 15 % special discounts for navy, seniors and expectant moms.

The proprietor of X-treme Air & Property Treatment, James Courdry, was also billed with contracting with no a license and positioning deceptive ads.

If you have had a equivalent expertise with X-treme Air, remember to speak to Detective Charlie Bardwell at 863-834-8968 or [email protected]

