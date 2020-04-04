Air Force of Hawaii confirmed 1st coronavirus case in range

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2012 An F-22 sits on display outside Hangar 35.

An active duty military member assigned to Hawaii Pacific Air Force headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Air Force said.

“This is the first positive case of an active duty aviation (in) Hawaii and the Hawaii Department of Health has been notified,” said the 15 Wings of Pearl Harbor-Hickam Joint Base in a statement.

Hickam’s airman did not have a recent travel history and had contact with personnel at all headquarters buildings at the joint base, the Air Force said. The aviator is now in the home insulation base.

The foundation’s health officials have begun the process of drawing contacts to notify those who have come in contact with positive ones.

“The 15th Office of Public Health Medical Group is working with appropriate states and military health officials. In coordination with the spouse base, we continue to carry out voluntary precautions to ensure that we lower COVID-19 transmission while retaining the strength and mission capabilities,” Col. Halsey Burks, the 15th wing commander, said in the release. “We appreciate the guidance and nature of the collaboration between local, state, and sister service partners as we collectively battle the pandemic.”

With the support of the local healthcare community, Pacific Air Forces and the Joint Base “are taking all necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the disease. These measures will help keep aviators and their families healthy and safe and ensure the continuation of the mission.” , ”The Air Force said.

Pearl Harbor-Hickam Joint Base remains in “Charlie’s Health Protection Condition.”

“Charlie” means sustained community transmission. “Delta” indicates serious transmission spread throughout the community.

The Air Force said there are no immediate additional restrictions in place. However, some may apply in the future as determined by the installation leadership.

“According to this statement, according to this statement,” in the future and in order to safeguard operational security as we preserve the nation’s combat readiness, the Air Force and other military services will only provide the number of service members with COVID. -19 at the service level.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.