[air-france-faces-new-strikes-over-domestic-community-cuts]



FILE Image: A Hop ! Air France signal is seen at Orly airport in close proximity to Paris, France, as Air France pilots unions proceed strike motion May perhaps three, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photograph

February 19, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France unions have identified as for strikes at domestic carrier Hop, as pilots find an improved pay present and ground personnel reps push for position ensures, union officials claimed on Wednesday.

The strike calls, documented before by French news web-site La Tribune, pose a new challenge to strategies by Air France-KLM Main Govt Ben Smith to reduce back again the French carrier’s decline-generating domestic community and restore its profitability.

The Franco-Dutch airline team experienced no immediate remark on the prepared industrial motion, a spokesman said.

Subsequent a Tuesday functions council, French ground-staff unions mentioned they ended up sustaining a phone for Feb. 21-22 strikes and stoppages at Paris Orly and provincial airports, as the SNPL pilots’ union called a very first strike by Hop pilots for Feb. 24.

“Ground staff have created all the initiatives questioned of them, but it’s under no circumstances enough,” 5 personnel unions said in a joint statement.

The CFDT, CFE-CGC, CGT, FO and UNSA unions also expressed problem about popular position outsourcing and termed for new hires and transfers to fill gaps left by voluntary buyouts.

The pilots have rejected a management pay out proposal that amounts to a three% general boost, in accordance to La Tribune. An SNPL union formal was not instantly available.

Air France labor relations have found a interval of relative serene since CEO Smith’s arrival in 2018, after a wave of strikes that value 335 million euros ($362 million) and pressured his predecessor out. He now strategies to minimize the small-haul fleet to 50-60 aircraft from 70 and near the worst-executing routes.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing by Edmund Blair)