[air-france-faces-new-strikes-over-domestic-community-cuts]

FILE Image: A Hop ! Air France signal is seen at Orly airport in close proximity to Paris, France, as Air France pilots unions proceed strike motion May perhaps three, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photograph
February 19, 2020
PARIS (Reuters) – Air France
The strike calls, documented before by French news web-site La Tribune, pose a new challenge to strategies by Air France-KLM Main Govt Ben Smith to reduce back again the French carrier’s decline-generating domestic community and restore its profitability.
The Franco-Dutch airline team experienced no immediate remark on the prepared industrial motion, a spokesman said.
Subsequent a Tuesday functions council, French ground-staff unions mentioned they ended up sustaining a phone for Feb. 21-22 strikes and stoppages at Paris Orly and provincial airports, as the SNPL pilots’ union called a very first strike by Hop pilots for Feb. 24.
“Ground staff have created all the initiatives questioned of them, but it’s under no circumstances enough,” 5 personnel unions said in a joint statement.
The CFDT, CFE-CGC, CGT, FO and UNSA unions also expressed problem about popular position outsourcing and termed for new hires and transfers to fill gaps left by voluntary buyouts.
The pilots have rejected a management pay out proposal that amounts to a three% general boost, in accordance to La Tribune. An SNPL union formal was not instantly available.
Air France labor relations have found a interval of relative serene since CEO Smith’s arrival in 2018, after a wave of strikes that value 335 million euros ($362 million) and pressured his predecessor out. He now strategies to minimize the small-haul fleet to 50-60 aircraft from 70 and near the worst-executing routes.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing by Edmund Blair)