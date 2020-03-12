Air India quickly suspends flights to Rome, Milan, Seoul above coronavirus outbreak

An Air India plane | Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Text Dimension:

A-

A+

Mumbai: Countrywide provider Air India on Wednesday night time introduced momentary suspension of its flight companies to Rome, Milan and Seoul.

Though services to Rome (Italy) are being discontinued from March 15 to March 25, flight functions to Milan (Italy) and Seoul in South Korea will keep on being suspended between March 14 and March 28, an airline official said.

The determination came adhering to the federal government suspending all visas, apart from a couple types this sort of as diplomatic and work, till April 15 to protect against the distribute of coronavirus on Wednesday.

“All existing visas, besides diplomatic, formal, UN/International organisations, employment and job visas, stand suspended until 15th April 2020. This will come into influence from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure,” an official assertion stated.

Visa-free travel facility granted to Abroad Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders is also saved in abeyance until April 15, it explained.

All incoming travellers, such as Indian nationals, arriving from or obtaining frequented China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimal interval of 14 days, the statement reported.

Travellers of an Air India flight from Milan to New Delhi, which landed at the Indira Gandhi Global (IGI) Airport on Wednesday, had been screened as component of the ongoing preventive evaluate.

“The operating crew of the flight has self-quarantined for 14 days,” an Air India official said.

Also read: Govt cancels visas apart from diplomatic, employment types right up until 15 April amid coronavirus outbreak

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the finest reports & opinion on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Demonstrate Total Posting