Air India’s flight to evacuate 327 Indians from Rome takes off from Rome – News from India

India’s national air carrier Air India on Saturday deployed a Boeing 777 with 12 crew members of a stranded Indian national in Rome, Italy following a coronavirus epidemic (COVID 19).

The Air India AI-123 aircraft scheduled to depart New Delhi on Saturday afternoon is expected to land at 7:20 am on Sunday.

“Security crew members are equipped with hazmat suits. 327 passengers will be returned, ”an Air India official said. It could be that the Center will use another flight as it is estimated that there are more than 500 stranded people in Italy.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy is 41,035, and so far, 3,407 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.

At least 276 Indians were infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in the UAE and five in Italy, the Lok Sabha reported on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Foreign Ministry said the total number of Indians infected with coronavirus abroad was 276 – 255 in Iran, 12 in the UAE, five in Italy, and one in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

The Indian government on Thursday announced that international flights will not be allowed to land in India from March 22 onwards for a week.

