Air NZ flight sits on tarmac for over an hour before disembarking sick passengers

An Air New Zealand flight sat on the tarmac for more than an hour before a sick passenger was removed from the flight.

A passenger on flight NZ678 told the Herald that the flight was delayed before arriving at Dunedin Airport this evening.

After boarding the plane to Auckland, he said the flight was stuck on the tarmac for more than an hour before finally heading to the runway.

“Within 30 seconds, there was some sort of conflict with three passengers who were then removed from the flight,” he said.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said that a passenger on the flight was not well and that the plane returned at the door to disembark.

A witness said passengers a few rows ahead of him were crying after the trio left the plane.

“We didn’t say anything to the passengers,” he said.

The plane was still seated at the door half an hour after the passengers had disembarked, before finally departing for Auckland 90 minutes later than expected.

