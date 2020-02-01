Air NZ suspends daily flights to Shanghai following coronavirus

Air New Zealand will suspend its Auckland-Shanghai service from February 9 to March 29.

Air New Zealand’s Commander in Chief of Operational Integrity and Standards, Captain David Morgan, said the move reflected the potential impact of international travel bans on crew logistics and a further decline in customer bookings on the road over the next two months.

“Our teams are currently putting in place alternative travel options for customers affected by the suspension and they will be contacted directly in the coming week.”

This afternoon’s announcement reflects the speed with which the impact of the coronavirus hits travel.

Just yesterday, the airline announced that it would continue to fly to Shanghai, although services to the city were cut from the daily’s February 18 to four days a week.

Air NZ’s decision to completely withdraw for six weeks followed Qantas’ announcement that it would leave Beijing and Shanghai during the same period.

American Airlines announced overnight that it was also withdrawing from China following pressure from pilots.

Airlines still operating in China are experiencing difficulties in other parts of their networks with restrictions imposed by countries like Singapore and the United States, affecting the movement of crews working on their networks.

Chinese government-owned airlines, China Southern, China Eastern, Air China and Hainan Airlines carry about 85% of passengers to New Zealand and have not announced any cuts to their services.

Meanwhile, test results for the first possible case of coronavirus in New Zealand have remained negative.

More than 11,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, with China reporting this afternoon 259 people died after contracting it.

READ MORE:

• Department of Health releases test results from New Zealand patient for coronavirus

• Coronavirus: a Chinese community in New Zealand mobilizes to help the homeland

• How contagious is Wuhan coronavirus and can you spread it before symptoms start?

• Coronavirus: declared public health emergency in the United States, foreigners prohibited from entering to prevent the risk of transmission

It was revealed yesterday that an Auckland hospital patient was being held in isolation after experiencing symptoms of a possible coronavirus.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told the media at a press conference in Wellington this afternoon that the patient had no coronavirus.

Bloomfield said even if the test came back negative, New Zealanders should remain vigilant.

He thanked the patient for “doing all the right things”, including self-isolation after developing symptoms.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has contracted a coronavirus or who has been in Wuhan City in the past fifteen weeks should be isolated, he said.

“We have a result – it is encouraging to see that the result has been negative and of course, fantastic for the person,” said Bloomfield.

The Auckland City hospital was well prepared, Bloomfield said “our systems were ready”.

Coronaviruses are part of a diverse family of viruses that include the common cold. This month, officials identified a new coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV.

Its symptoms – fever, cough and difficulty breathing – are similar to those of a range of other illnesses such as the flu.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health said the risk of an ongoing epidemic in the country remained low, but that it was actively monitoring the situation.

On his website, he encourages Kiwis to be proactive in their fight against infection by covering coughs and sneezing and using good hand hygiene.

They also encouraged people who have traveled in the past month to see a doctor and contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Elsewhere, the people of Auckland had started to buy box sprays and antiseptic fluids while the world was struggling with the coronavirus epidemic.

Countdown Meadowlands brought an additional stock of hand sanitizers, antiseptic fluids and antibacterial sprays – especially Dettol.

Service manager Kumar Than told Weekend Herald that his warehouse regularly sends extra stock for these items – something they have never seen before.

“All the shelves empty very quickly,” said Than.

“These items like hand sanitizers, Dettol, are selling very well, certainly after the coronavirus warning.

“We have online orders. Our staff shop online, they also see so many orders – especially sanitary wares [like] Dettol and that sort of thing.”

An Auckland resident who contacted the newspaper said he had approached a group of people who had bought Dettol products in bulk from the supermarket.

“I [asked] this group of people buying all the hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies for a bottle of hand sanitizer – they said no,” he said.

“I have been to a few other supermarkets east of Auckland in the past few days – they have all sold too.”

The resident said he thought people bought the products to send them back to affected family members in China or to resell them.

Meanwhile, Trade Me revealed yesterday that there have been 22,000 searches for the term “facial mask” in the past seven days.

This is an 816% increase over results for the same period last year.

.