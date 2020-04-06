Air passengers could lose entitlement to reimbursement under government plans

Long-standing rules governing air passenger rights should be suspended at least temporarily, with Transport Minister Shane Ross considering giving green light to plans that would allow airlines to issue vouchers instead of refunds in the event of cancellation of flights.

His department is evaluating proposals to help travel agents and tour operators during “these exceptional times,” said a spokesperson.

Ross has asked for a package that he hopes will mitigate the financial pressures on businesses, to protect jobs and businesses. Among these measures is the use of vouchers or credit notes for customer repayments.

“The Minister fully appreciates the particular financial difficulties encountered by travel agencies and tour operators due to the unprecedented level of cancellations and the challenge for these companies to obtain cash reimbursements from suppliers to pass them on to their customers”, said the spokesperson.

“The options being considered include, on a temporary basis, the use of vouchers or some form of credit note for customer reimbursements in a manner that does not significantly erode consumer rights. The challenge is to find a fair and proportionate answer to what is a unique set of circumstances. “

Long established regulations clearly stipulate that when canceling a flight, passengers must have the choice between reimbursement, re-routing at the earliest opportunity or re-routing at a later date. Many airlines have been accused by passengers and travel agents to withhold refunds in recent days and instead offer vouchers or the ability to book flights for a later date without incurring booking fees, which goes against the European regulation UE261 / 2004.

The British consumer group Which one? warned that decades-old passenger rights could be overturned. As recently as last week, the European Consumer Center, which monitors consumer rights across the EU, stressed that whatever information is given to passengers, airlines are “obliged to respect the rights of passengers, who remain unchanged even in such extraordinary circumstances as the Covid-19. restrictions ”. He said that people are entitled to reimbursements for canceled flights.

Responding to the latest action from the Department of Transport, the president of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association, Pat Dawson, said that “the devil is in the details” and that any new measure “must work for the customer as well as for the customer. trade to keep them viable. “