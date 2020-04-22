Air pollution dropped from unprecedented levels in major cities around the world at the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

New research imposes restrictions on travel and industry to limit the spread of coronavirus to global reduction in air pollution.

The major cities affected by the global climate crisis have seen a slight increase of 60% from last year, during the three-month closure.

Researchers from IQAir – a global weather information and technology company – have studied 10 major cities around the world where people with coronavirus are most at risk. and the Covid-19 lock.

This study compares the levels of a small problem known as PM 2.5. Air pollution, which is less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, is considered particularly dangerous because it can penetrate deep into the lungs and spread to other organs and blood, resulting in serious side effects.

Seven out of the 10 cities studied, including New Delhi, Seoul, Wuhan and Mumbai, saw significant improvement in weather conditions. Those with a higher history of PM2.5 exhibit the highest levels of pollution.

Analysts choose a three-month period to indicate the time from which the tightest shutdown occurs, or – during a longer lockout period than in Wuhan – to match the number of shares. patient days.

The report placed a clear parallel with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which this year focused on climate change.

Air pollution threatens the health of the world, killing seven million people every year, according to the World Health Organization. Reducing pollution around the world is the best way to clean up our skies and prevent pollution from dying, scientists say.

The authors point out that while they expect the weather to continue to worsen when business resumes after the coronavirus, “out of these circumstances, we can see a change.” changes in our culture are affecting our environment and the air we breathe, ”said IQAir economist Kelsey Duska.

Clean air around the world

The Indian New Delhi-based company – which is often the world’s most polluted brand – saw a 60% decrease in PM2.5 from March 23 to April 13 from the same period in 2019.

Both New Delhi and the country’s commercial hub in Mumbai are facing their best weather forecast by 2020.

During the first three-week closing period, the number of “uninterrupted” hours in New Delhi fell from 68% in 2019 to 17% in 2020.

On March 25, India put its entire 1.3 billion people into lockdown, shutting down factories, shops, shops, areas of worship and providing transportation. usually. The largest lock in the world continued to May 3.

India is one of the world’s most polluted cities and the average people are exposed to more severe weather than the global health target for the yearly PM2.5. 500%.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Seoul saw a 54% decline in the PM2.5 level from February 26 to March 18 from a year earlier.

South American air quality is the worst of the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, with some of the highest levels of air pollution. Last year in March, the government declared that air pollution was “a disaster in the community.”

In February, South Korea had one of the largest patient populations in China outside of the country but strict surveillance and contact brought patients.

And the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the fatal disease was first detected, saw a 44% reduction in air pollution from February 26 to March 18 from a year earlier.

The city of 11 million people in the center of China’s Hubei province is the first city to put an end to closure after Chinese authorities attacked a coronavirus outbreak – an unthinkable. at the time.

After 75 days these restrictions began to take off on April 8 – a key step in China’s anti-Covid-19 campaign as the country announces nearly zero new local infections.

At Wuhan’s 10-week closure, the city saw its clean air on record for the months of February and March. The average PM2.5 average plunged from 63.2 and 43.9 micrograms per machine posted in February and March 2019 respectively, to 36.8 and 32.9 in the same month this year. The World Health Organization thinks that anything above 25 is bad.

Elsewhere, other major cities get fresh air. Los Angeles saw its longest fresh air record on the record, over 18 days from March 7 to 28. PM2.5 levels were down by 31% from the same period, and down 51% on average over the past four years The.

And in Europe, London, Madrid and Rome all saw a decrease in their PM2.5 compared to 2019 at the time of their closure.

Call for green deals

While suddenly closing all offices and banning the vehicle from the road is not the only solution to road safety problems, IQAir researchers say there are several ways to prevent roadblocks. Safe weather.

These include green support in government-financed utilities, conversion of energy to renewable energy, limiting buyers to critical goods, transportation options. to simplify – including walking and biking – and to promote the business of products, according to Duska.

“In our recovery from a global epidemic, it is important that we work hard to protect the environment in a clean home, which protects our health from other people. massacre, air pollution, “

“We hope that the rapid progress in addressing the global epidemic will probably be a complementary solution to climate change.”

.