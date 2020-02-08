Air Selangor: water supply 84 pieces restored in Ampang | Malaysia

According to Air Selangor, 54.4 percent of the water in 54 areas in Ampang was restored at 7 a.m. today. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 8 – The restoration of water supply to 54 areas in Ampang was 84.4 percent at 7 a.m. today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today announced in a statement that it was based on site surveillance and pressure readings in the distribution system in the affected areas.

The water supply to 10 affected areas has not yet been completely restored due to the topographical condition of the areas, apart from the fact that some of them are at the end of the distribution line.

Areas affected include Bukit Antarabangsa, Kampung Ampang Campuran, Kampung Ampang Indah, Kampung Tasik Permai, Kampung / Taman Tasek Tambahan, Taman Fairuza Ampang, Taman Permai Jaya Ampang, Taman Sri Baru Ampang and Taman Sri Bayu Ampang.

While water supply was being restored, Air Selangor continued to mobilize emergency aid such as water tanks and the local service centers of AEON Big Ampang, Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang and Lembah Jaya.

Air Selangor said it will keep consumers updated from time to time through Air Selangor mobile applications or its website, as well as through its official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. – Bernama