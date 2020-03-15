Air tourists respond to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 / 10:12 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 13, 2020 / 10:12 AM CDT

With anxiety of the distribute of COVID-19, travel has been impacted throughout the world.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced travel restrictions for touring abroad, nevertheless there haven’t been any constraints for domestic journey in just the U.S.

Regardless, some tourists coming by way of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport say they have felt the effects of the outbreak.

“I’m a lot more hyper-vigilant than normal,” said Christopher Becker who was traveling from Detroit. “I had some sanitary wipes and wiped my arms right after I touched surfaces.”

“In Chicago we noticed really a number of individuals with masks on,” mentioned Joan Moe, who was traveling as a result of CVRA on Thursday. “I am not touching any kinds of surface area or touching my confront and washing my arms regularly.”

“I am a regular traveler so I am normally involved about germs when touring so floor disinfectant, not touching m face, hand washing, and remaining knowledgeable of that,” reported Amy Kassing of Eau Claire who was touring to Philadelphia on Thursday.

The airport has taken some safety measures to guard travelers like introducing hand sanitizing stations and cleansing “high touch” surfaces additional often.

“The Town-County Well being Department has completed an remarkable task trying to keep us and some others in the community informed about what is heading on and what the next actions and proper strategies are so we will remain in contact with them and continue on to obtain updates from them and abide by tips they are placing forth,” Zich stated.

As for how the outbreak could influence the airport in the extensive operate, Zich claims it is far too early to explain to.

“I have read some of the airlines have been stating this has had even much more of an effect on them than 9/11 but I imagine it is early it is tricky to say how extensive this will go and what the actual effect will be extensive expression,” Zich states.

In the meantime, for some vacationers, it is business as typical.

“I feel it is very good to be vigilant but it doesn’t pay to worry,” Becker said.