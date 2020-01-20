AirAsia celebrates the traditional CNY through a child’s great adventure

AirAsia has unveiled its Chinese New Year ad, which begins the celebrations and takes a fresh look at the ancient lion dance tradition.

The custom is an integral part of the CNY celebrations and brings good luck and fortune. The ad shows a boy’s long journey to the lunar new year with his grandmother.

He dreams of flying through the sky and wonders if he will meet the famous lion. He sees his family celebrate different CNY traditions.

He gets discouraged when it looks like it doesn’t show anything, but when all hope seems lost, his father gives him a letter from Hongbao and is lucky enough to meet the lion.

Logan Velaitham, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Singapore, said: “At AirAsia, we would like to encourage our leaflets to start the new decade with excitement and childlike amazement so that the way is cleared, double blessings of abundance, adventure and happiness for the new year to get . ‘

Rudy Khaw, Group Head of Branding at AirAsia Group, added: “Every trip is a great adventure for a child. That’s exactly how we see airAsia travel. It is not just a journey, but an adventure waiting to be unraveled. By traveling we find a purpose, discover new experiences, reconnect with our loved ones and make new connections. “

The ad was created by AirAsia’s proprietary brand team and invites viewers to experience their own adventures with special all-in AirAsia awards for large members.

Check out the latest vacation ads here and keep an eye on the latest Chinese New Year coverage.