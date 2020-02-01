AirAsia denies malpractice in case of sports sponsorship in Malaysia

AirAsia announced that the sponsorship of the sports team underwent internal reviews and approvals before being reviewed and approved by the board. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – AirAsia has denied allegations of corruption and bribery, stating that it was in no way involved in the British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation against Airbus and has not given the SFO any information or clarification allow .

AirAsia referred to the article “AirAsia directors / employees received a bribe of RM 240 million from Airbus, as court documents say” on the focusmalaysia.my website, as well as other press articles related to that of Airbus SE and Airbus Corporation closed deferment of law enforcement SFO on January 31, 2020.

The above articles claim that certain AirAsia agreements to order Airbus aircraft were inappropriately linked to Airbus sponsorship of a sports team that AirAsia executives jointly owned.

“AirAsia vigorously rejects and denies any allegation of misconduct,” it said.

The conclusion of each aircraft purchase contract was never made by a single decision, but by careful evaluation, advice and the collective decision of the board members, taking into account the technical specifications, flight performance and the economic viability of the aircraft, which were low-cost carriers explained in a published here today Explanation.

The aircraft’s superiority and reliability, and the increasingly attractive prices offered to maintain its competitive advantage in the Airbus business, were important factors, according to AirAsia, who has been an Airbus customer since 2005.

“We would also like to emphasize that all negotiations and transactions that led to the signing of an aircraft purchase contract were concluded directly with Airbus on standard market terms and without the involvement of third parties or intermediaries.

“AirAsia executives negotiated rigorously in the interests of the company and always acted in good faith,” it said.

In any case, AirAsia is aware that the correspondence between the company and Airbus has been published in the press for more than a decade without proper context or verification, and notes with concern that views and opinions on this matter may be unfair and correct were premature.

In addition, Airbus’ involvement in sponsoring the sports team is a well-known and widespread affair that has brought Airbus branding and other benefits.

AirAsia announced that the sponsorship of the sports team underwent internal reviews and approvals before being reviewed and approved by the board.

“Since AirAsia and its executives have no insight into Airbus’ internal processes, we cannot comment on or link alleged errors or mistakes by Airbus in order to meet our own guidelines or applicable legal requirements.

“AirAsia is deeply concerned that these allegations will adversely and negatively impact AirAsia’s brand, reputation and goodwill.

“AirAsia will monitor developments in this regard and will investigate any allegations or negative conclusions regarding or in relation to AirAsia and / or one of its officers and will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the relevant authorities if necessary.” added. – Bernama