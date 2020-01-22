Airbag problems force Honda and Toyota to recall 6M vehicles – KGET 17

DETROIT (AP) – Two different air bag problems have forced Toyota and Honda to recall more than 6 million vehicles worldwide, and the two pose different dangers for motorists.

Toyota’s recall affects approximately 3.4 million vehicles worldwide and is taking place because the air bags cannot deploy in a crash. Cars are equipped with airbag control computers manufactured by ZF-TRW which are vulnerable to electrical interference and may not signal the bags to inflate.

The problem could affect up to 12.3 million vehicles in the United States manufactured by six companies. It is possible that as many as eight people were killed when the air bags did not fire. The American security authorities are investigating.

The Honda recall covers approximately 2.7 million vehicles in the United States and Canada with Takata airbag inflators. But they are of a different version from those accused of 25 deaths worldwide. However, it is possible that the airbags can explode a metal cartridge and launch shrapnel on the drivers and passengers.

The two recalls were announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Toyota said the computer may not have adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in accidents, such as when the vehicle is driven under another vehicle. The problem may cause the airbags to open incomplete, or they may not open at all. Devices that prepare seat belts for collisions may also not work.

In most cases, Toyota dealers will install a noise filter between the airbag control computer and a wire harness. But in some vehicles, dealers will inspect the computer to determine if it needs the filter. The owners will be informed in mid-March.

The recall involves certain 2011-2019 Corollas, the 2011 to 2013 matrix, the 2012 to 2018 Avalon and the 2013 to 2018 Avalon hybrid in the United States.

Toyota wouldn’t say if it would offer loan cars to people who fear their air bags won’t protect them. A spokesperson suggested that the owners call her hotline to discuss their problem at (800) 333-4331.

In March 2017, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems with the ZF-TRW airbag computers. The probe was extended in April of last year to 12.3 million vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Fiat Chrysler from model years 2010 to 2019.

Toyota joins Hyundai, Kia and Fiat Chrysler to issue reminders for the problem. Four deaths that may have been caused by the problem have been reported in Hyundai-Kia vehicles and three in Fiat Chrysler automobiles. The investigation was improved after investigators found two serious accidents involving 2018 and 2019 Toyota Corollas in which the air bags did not inflate. One person was killed. Toyota said it was cooperating with the investigation, which is continuing.

NHTSA assesses how sensitive the airbag control units are to electrical signals as well as other factors that could prevent the airbags from inflating. In the documents, the agency said it found no other cases of electrical interference in Hyundai, Kia or Fiat Chrysler vehicles that used the ZF-TRW system but were not recalled.

ZF-TRW said Tuesday it continues to cooperate with the NHTSA investigation.

The Honda recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years. The Honda vehicles included are the Accord coupe and sedan from 1998 to 2000, the Civic coupe and sedan from 1996 to 2000, the CR-V from 1997 to 2001, the Odyssey from 1998 to 2001 and the EV Plus from 1997 to 1998.

Acura vehicles covered are the 1997 and 1998 2.2CL, the 1997 to 1999 3.0CL, the 1998 and 1999 2.3CL, the 2001 and 2002 3.2CL, the 2001 and 2002 MDX, the 1998 to 2003 3.5RL and the 1999 to 2001 3.2TL.

The recalled front driver inflators are part of a recall announced by Takata in November, covering at least 1.4 million vehicles from five automakers. Honda said it was recalling more vehicles to make sure it gets all of the wrong inflators.

In this case, the inflators do not contain ammonium nitrate, which is responsible for Takata’s previous problems that killed 25 people and injured hundreds of people around the world.

But three of the recently recalled inflators exploded and shelled, two in Japan and one in Texas that injured a driver, Honda said in a statement. The company said in all three cases the inflators were exposed to excessive moisture. In Texas, the car had a salvage title that coincided with a major flood, while the two cases in Japan were in salvage yards where windows are usually left open, the company said.

“Honda believes that the risk of an incorrect airbag deployment in its vehicles remains very low at this time, but we absolutely cannot guarantee the performance of any recalled part,” the company said in a statement.

Owners will be notified in mid-March, but spare parts won’t be available for another year, said Honda.

Asked about the loan cars, a Honda spokesperson said that customer concerns would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Customers can call Honda at (888) 234-2138 with questions.

____

This story has been corrected to show that the recalls were announced Tuesday and not Friday.