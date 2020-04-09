Airbnb holds bookings on its platform in Britain

LONDON – The Airbnb rental company blocked British bookings on its platform for most customers on Thursday, allowing only major workers to remain on properties as long as coronavirus restrictions government is in place.

The move, first reported by Reuters, came after the hosts who used the site were criticized for announcing the “separation deal,” with tourism minister Nigel Huddleston claiming the owners property is “incredibly.”

Airbnb week prohibits renting private rooms in shared homes, and enables instant book functionality for entire properties, while offering guests refunds for rooms. that they no longer want to take.

But the latest move is so strong that who will book to stay on the platform earlier this Easter weekend starting Friday.

“Restricting Airbnb bookings to key workers and other essential stays will allow hosts to continue supporting line workers while following government guidance,” said Patrick Robinson, Director of Public Policy at Airbnb .

On March 23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the British to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and impose curves on daily life without leading Britain’s peace.

As part of the restrictions, the government has ordered hotels and other accommodation providers to take steps to close, unless they provide services to key workers or vulnerable groups.

While listings still appear on the platform, bookings on Airbnb have been blocked since 9 p.m. Local time (0800 GMT) on Thursday unless it is for an important stay, with restrictions in place until at least April 18.

Ian Blackford, legislator of the Scottish National Party for a constituency in the Scottish Highlands, welcomed the move after warning that less populated areas would see unwanted visitors coming for the holidays.

He said the company messaged him Thursday morning telling him about the new restrictions.

“I look forward to this development after the public pressure on the company,” Blackford, who heads the SNP in Westminster, said.

The government said it will review the locking measures next week. Airbnb policy will be reviewed in accordance with the guidance on whether the government will impose restrictions.

Last month Airbnb launched a program to let hosts provide free rooms for health workers, which it said would continue and require eligible staff to register separately on the site through their employer.

The company will now also work to maintain access for others legally exempt from curbs. (Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Estelle Shirbon / Mark Heinrich)