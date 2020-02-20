[airbnb-host-finds-medicine,-knives,-and-blood-stains-following-two-day-home-rental]

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 / 06: 10 AM EST / Up to date: Feb 20, 2020 / 06: 11 AM EST

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – An Airbnb host reported his residence was trashed after a pair rented a home from him for two times.

Chris Sayegh reported he commenced applying the popular internet site to make further funds, partnering with Airbnb to checklist a personal room in his household on the internet site, according to WDAF.

“I’ve experienced folks appear hungover just after a get together and necessary a resort,” Sayegh stated. “New Several years, that was outrageous, but other than that, this is the 1st of the very first.”

He claims his encounter leasing out a portion of his dwelling altered past week, when a couple left behind medications, knives in the walls, bloodstains around the home and trash.

Sayegh estimated the hurt to be upwards of $four,00.

“It was bad. I mean, I experienced a manic episode, and I was essentially cleaning seriously, genuinely good, and I just cleaned all the things, and I just did not cease,” Sayegh reported.

Police came and confiscated the drug paraphernalia. That led to the arrest of 29-calendar year-previous Rebecca Singh and 23-yr-old Joseph Crane.

The pair both equally confront drug possession fees with person bonds established at $10,00.

“I will proceed Airbnbing if they will enable me get the right protection techniques to be cozy, assist me get a ring doorbell, the right locks for anyone space, and compensate me for my emotional pain,” Sayegh claimed.

He explained he contacted Airbnb, and the statements office assured him the make a difference would be taken care of.

FOX4 also attained out to Airbnb. In a assertion, a spokesperson claims:

“The noted behavior has no position on Airbnb. We’ve eradicated the booking guest from our group and are in interaction with the host to initiate a assert via Airbnb’s $one million Host Assurance.”

A rep with Airbnb also stated it runs background checks on all renters for felonies and sizeable misdemeanors utilizing name and dates of beginning.

Sayegh reported he hopes his experience is a cautionary tale to other folks intrigued in renting out their households.

Newest Stories: