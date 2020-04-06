Airbnb raises $ 1 billion from Silver Lake and Sixth Street partners

Airbnb raised $ 1 billion while browsing the impact of the coronavirus on its business.

The company announced the deal in a blog post on Monday, writing that “the new resources will support Airbnb’s ongoing work to invest long-term in its host community.”

Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners have provided $ 1 billion, which is a mix of debt and equity.

“First of all, I want to thank Silver Lake and Sixth Street for the incredible collaboration and support. They have a proven track record as deep and insightful partners who always have a strong sense of how the world is going, “said Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO.

Along with many other hospitality-oriented businesses, Airbnb has suffered a major blow due to widespread travel restrictions and reception orders in place around the world.

Last week, the company instituted a series of measures to preserve its reserved money, including a freeze on hiring, cuts in executive wages and the suspension of marketing expenses.

Initially Airbnb had tried to go public sometime this year, but it is not known whether these plans will continue.

The company reportedly lowered its internal valuation to $ 26 billion. Airbnb was expected to be made public with a $ 42 billion valuation.

Airbnb investors commented confidently on the company’s long-term outlook despite the current difficult period.

“While the current environment is clearly difficult for the hospitality industry, the desire to travel and experience authentic is crucial and lasting,” said Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban. “Airbnb’s diverse, global and resilient business model is particularly well suited to thrive as the world inevitably recovers and we all go back to experience it.”

