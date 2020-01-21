Airbnb unveils the heartwarming, animated Chinese New Year Short

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Airbnb has created a moving animation that tells the story of a young girl named Jia Jia and the meaning of the holiday she celebrates with her family each year.

The film revolves around the ancient Chinese tradition of hanging a Fú banner upside down that symbolizes “happiness is coming”. It’s a lovable tradition that Jia Jia tries to grasp from the start, which leads to a nice exchange between the little girl and her father every year, while both move the banner up and down.

The animation shows the family celebrating the holidays over the years until it is time for Jia Jia to fly the stable to the big city to realize her dream of a nursing career. This prevents her from returning home for Chinese New Year to celebrate with her family.

Disappointed that they won’t be together during the holidays, their parents use Airbnb to offer a unique solution. While she can’t go home for Chinese New Year, her parents can come to her.

The ad, produced by Final Frontier and Taiko Studios, shows how the brand’s real estate can turn out of home at a time when young Chinese are having trouble returning to their loved ones.

Airbnb China’s creative director Justin Leung said of the animation: “We wanted to create something that we had never done before.” With the help of animations, we have enabled Airbnb’s unique lightheartedness to address an emotional topic and tell a story that Chinese millennials can identify with and that feels like they or someone else they know. “

The film and its supporting elements will continue to be launched as part of an integrated campaign that uses multiple channels, platforms and collaborations across China.

Regarding production, Leung said: “The collaboration between Airbnb’s own creative department and the animation teams at Taiko Studios and Final Frontier to bring our vision to life is an amazing milestone.”

In addition to managing overall production, Final Frontier designed Taiko Studios to direct and execute the film and supporting visuals.

Under the leadership of founder and director Shaofu Zhang with teams in Los Angeles and Wuhan (China), he said: “The project was immediately personal to us. Much of our team in Wuhan is about the same age as the protagonist, and we found that many of us had the same experience that they missed the Chinese New Year at home. It suited us so well because we identified with the core message of home and family. “

Final Frontier executive producer Chris Colman added: “We were thrilled to be working with Airbnb on this project and Shaofu immediately came to mind when we received the order. He and his team had this unique combination of real Chinese cultural knowledge, world-class story-telling sensitivity, and innovative execution that has been developed with Disney over the years. It was the perfect fit. “

The release of the film coincides with the announcement that Taiko Studios will join Final Frontier’s squad in Asia and South America.

