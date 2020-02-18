[Airborne deer goes through windshield, kills Florida woman]

Nellie McDonald
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WDHN) – A Florida woman died Monday after an airborne deer that had been struck by a truck smashed through the vehicle in which she was riding.

Edna Morgan Griffin, 81, of Chipley, Florida, died from injuries she sustained in the accident, which happened around 6: 30 a.m. on a state highway.  The driver of the car, Katherine Mills Comerford, 58, of Sneeds, Florida, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama, for treatment.

Jessie Alton Barnes, 47, of Graceville, Florida, was driving the 2018 Dodge Ram that initially hit the deer as it crossed the highway. The deer went airborne and crashed into Comerford’s 2010 Ford Escape.

The deer reportedly went through Comerford’s car, hitting both the driver and passenger before exiting through the back window.

Barnes, along with both of the passengers in his truck, was uninjured.

The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Jackson County Fire Rescue and Graceville Volunteer Fire Department, assisted in the case.

