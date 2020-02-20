[AIRBOURNE’s JOEL O’KEEFFE Joins ALICE COOPER On Phase In Melbourne (Video clip)]

AIRBOURNE guitarist/vocalist Joel O’Keeffe joined Alice Cooper on stage on February 14 in Melbourne, Australia to execute the famous rocker’s traditional tune “School’s Out”.

Joel claimed: “Bloody hell, I am still buzzing my brains out from ‘School’s Out’ with The Coop! He’s so gutsy, I’m in awe of him each and every evening just striving to study as much as I can from his rock ‘n’ roll Masterclass he’s been slaying Australia with. So when he asked me to soar up, by natural means I said, ‘Hell bloody yes. I’d be honored, mate!,’ while trying to hide the reality I was exploding with white very hot nerves of concern to not let The Master down. I just explained to myself, ‘Joel, if you fuck up even just just one note, your head’s coming off in his guillotine.'”

He extra: “If The Coop asked me to guillotine my own head off for him, I would. I have the utmost absolute respect for the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer!”

AIRBOURNE will embark on the initial North American tour in guidance of its newest album (and fifth in general) “Boneshaker”, out now through Spinefarm Information. The spring tour kicks off April 20 in New York Town and concludes on May possibly 23 in Montreal. The trek incorporates appearances at many important rock festivals, this sort of as Sonic Temple and Epicenter.

“Boneshaker” was launched previous October through Spinefarm Information. The include artwork for the disc is a collaboration amongst Matt Read of Combustion Ltd., and Sean Tidy of Design and style Household Studio Ltd.

With the development of “Boneshaker”, AIRBOURNE made the decision to choose the bolder route to align with Nashville producer Dave Cobb, whose credits involve both of those Chris Stapleton and “A Star Is Born” soundtrack.