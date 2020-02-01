Airbus admits to being guilty and agrees to pay $ 4 billion in a massive bribery case

PARIS / LONDON – Airbus SE used a department with an annual budget of $ 300 million to illegally influence government officials and other decision-makers and to increase profits in a long-term bribery campaign by more than $ 1 billion. This emerges from documents filed as part of the largest corporate bribery case on record.

The European aircraft manufacturer admitted the guilt and agreed to pay $ 4 billion in a settlement approved on Friday by courts in France, the United States and the United Kingdom. According to the documents submitted in the cases, the crimes spanned 13 years in countries like Malaysia, Russia and China. A French prosecutor said in court that the plan helped increase the company’s profit by EUR 1.05 billion (USD 1.2 billion).

The US District Court judge, Thomas Hogan, called the behavior of Airbus employees and executives “omnipresent and harmful” and asked the prosecutor if anyone would be charged. The investigation is ongoing, U.S. Attorney Elina Rubin-Smith replied. She informed the judge that the Airbus deal requires them to help with any charges against people.

“One can only assume that Airbus’ ethics and philosophy in certain parts of the company simply did not fit with the times,” said Sandy Morris, an analyst at Jefferies International. “It’s been a long time to do something wrong, and the extent of this punishment seems to indicate that these weren’t just a handful of examples.”

Airbus will be under the microscope over the next three years. The deal ends after four years of investigation into allegations that she wanted to use bribes to help officials win new markets. It agreed to pay EUR 2.1 billion to France, including EUR 991 million including the United Kingdom and EUR 527 million to the US authorities.

The so-called Deferred Prosecution Agreement gives the aerospace company the opportunity to express its advantage over rival competitor Boeing Co., which is in crisis almost a year after the crash of its 737 Max workhorse.

Airbus used the 150-strong strategy and marketing department to pay bribes to do business, the Washington prosecutor said. The company wrongly paid AirAsia Group directors through sponsorship of a sports team, promised to pay the relatives of a senior government official, and repaid the wife of a Sri Lankan Airways representative $ 2 million the British judgment.

According to the court, the company’s crimes in the United States also included export violations. In the UK there were five cases, four of which related to airliners in Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Taiwan, while the fifth related to a defense contract.

The misconduct first came to light when the UK export finance authority, which supports some Airbus sales, asked the company about the lack of information about commercial agents after the UK ruling.

A subsequent review by Airbus included “Red flags for corruption”. After that, UK export finance suggested that the company report to the Serious Fraud Office, the verdict said.

The then chief executive officer Tom Enders launched an internal probe, and the European manufacturer turned to the authorities in 2016. Subsequently, investigations into Airbus in France and the USA were initiated.

The fallout led to the resignation of top managers and dominated the last years of Ender’s term. The fine benefits, but CEO Guillaume Faury can eliminate a big distraction. The company has just had the clear winner in the duopoly dispute over Boeing aircraft orders that has been experiencing delays in trying to raise the base of the 737 Max, which has been idle since March last year.

Faury, who took office in April, will be able to draw his attention to another urgent problem: the rectification of production problems that have led to massive orders on hand and airline compensation.

The company can continue, but Jean-Francois Bohnert, public prosecutor at the French finance minister for parquet, said that the investigation against individuals is ongoing. The authorities still have unanswered questions about past executives and other representatives.

The Airbus share fell in Paris by 0.9 percent to 133.24 euros. The stock rose 2.1 percent this year.

“Airbus is relieved to be here today after having a pretty painful past,” said Airbus Chief Compliance Officer Sylvie Kande de Beaupuy to a French court.

Another French prosecutor, Eric Russo, said the investigation was supported by Airbus’ “exceptional collaboration,” which handed over 30 million documents – three times the leak of the Panama Papers.

“We went behind the scenes to investigate the company’s largest orders,” said Russo.

Airbus’ total fine exceeds J&F Investimentos SA’s 2017 fine of $ 3.2 billion.

The UK branch is also the largest ever closed, exceeding the £ 500m ($ 651m) fine paid by engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc at the time. Airbus plans to book the fines for the year-end due on February 13.

Investigators at the Serious Fraud Office investigated the use of some middlemen who acted as intermediaries for companies and officials in the Middle East and elsewhere. This led to a comprehensive review of Airbus controls and practices in 2016.

The European manufacturer is not the only company that has tried to control growth in the Middle East, Asia and other high-growth regions. Companies often use local liaison agents to be present in new markets where setting up local offices can take years. The practice is not illegal, but it can make control more difficult.