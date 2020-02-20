[airbus-investing-up-to-1-billion-euros-in-a220-passenger-jet-system-this-year]



FILE Photo: The symbol of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder’s headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers in the vicinity of Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

February 20, 2020

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Airbus SE ideas to commit in between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros ($539 million-$one.08 billion) this year on its A220 passenger jet plan, Chief Govt Guillaume Faury explained on Thursday at the company’s A220 manufacturing facility in Mirabel, just outdoors Montreal.

Before in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 method – recognized as Airbus Canada – to 75% from 50.1% right after teaming up with the govt of the Canadian province of Quebec to acquire Bombardier’s 33.5% stake.

With the deal, Bombardier exited the civil aviation marketplace and bolstered the European planemaker’s place in its ongoing levels of competition with U.S. rival Boeing Co .

The A220, formerly known as the CSeries, is a 110-130 seater plane, a little more compact than Airbus’s mainstay A320 jet.

Airbus has been ramping up production of the A220 toward its greatest regular ability rate of 10 at its facility in Mirabel and to a month to month fee of four in Mobile, Alabama, targets it hopes to attain by the middle of this ten years.

Production in the United States has develop into much more critical for Airbus given that the U.S. governing administration slapped tariffs on jets manufactured in Europe for order by U.S. airways next a years-prolonged tariff dispute.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert Creating by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)