The Airbus logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, on March 20, 2019. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Airbus, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, will pay just under 1 billion euros (RM4.3 billion) in a UK comparison to launch a three and a half year criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption.

The agreement under a three-year deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) ratified today by the High Court in London means that the European planemaker will avoid law enforcement in London in a case involving transactions with spans over a dozen countries.

The UK prosecutor said Airbus had failed to prevent related persons from taking bribes involving Malaysia’s AirAsia and AirAsia X, SriLankan Airlines, Taiwan’s TransAsia Airways, Garuda Indonesia and Citilink Indonesia. You said the case also related to the sale of military aircraft to Ghana.

The French public prosecutor had already announced today that the aircraft manufacturer would pay a total of € 3.592 billion in fines for corruption after the EU government agreed. – Reuters