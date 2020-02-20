[airline-travellers-set-up-with-much-more-and-for-a-longer-period-flight-delays]

WASHINGTON — Airline travelers have been a little bit far more probably to be delayed, and more typically for for a longer time spells, when traveling about the U.S. past year, according to a govt report issued Wednesday.

Canceled flights ended up up, and so were the selection of passengers bumped off overcrowded flights.

But travelers seemingly are learning to just take it all in stride. The amount of grievances remained almost unchanged from 2018.

The Transportation Office explained that 79% of domestic flights past yr arrived in 15 minutes of the airline’s plan — the government’s definition of getting on time. That was down from 79.2% in 2018.

Hawaiian Airways took house the prize for currently being the nation’s most punctual airline for the 16th straight calendar year. Blessed by superior weather conditions where it operates most of its flights, Hawaiian scored an 87.seven% on-time mark, adopted by Delta Air Traces at 83.five%.

Just after that, in purchase from best to worst, it was Alaska Airlines, Southwest, Spirit, Allegiant, American, United, JetBlue and discounted provider Frontier Airlines, final at 73.1%.

The Transportation Section claimed 302 domestic flights were being stuck on the floor for three hrs or lengthier, a 50% improve about 2018. Airways noted another 26 worldwide flights that were delayed on the ground by at least 4 several hours, an enhancement from 61 in 2018. Airlines can be fined for such long tarmac delays.