Airlines begin to redirect flights amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

A number of commercial airlines have re-routed flights to avoid a potential danger amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The UK has urged Iran not to continue its “reckless and dangerous” attacks after Tehran fired missiles at military bases in Iraq hosting British and American troops.

British Airways reroute flight 134 from Mumbai to Heathrow midway through the flight, to avoid crossing Iraqi airspace. The plane flew in a circle and was then hijacked to the Greek capital Athens to refuel.

The move left a number of Indian passport holders trapped in the terminal as they did not have the correct visa to leave the airport.

A passenger, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency that Indian nationals had been trapped in the terminal for several hours.

He said: “Since we do not have a Schengen visa, BA could not place us in hotels located outside the airport. The Athens staff are doing their best to find other BA flights for us, but it seems that 20 strange passengers could not be accommodated.

“So either we will be put on other flights or we will have to stay overnight in the terminal lounge.”

He added that the flight, which had taken off more than 15 hours ago, had been postponed to Thursday morning.

British Airways said: “We appreciate the frustrating situation in which a handful of our visa-free customers enter Greece following the hijacking.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans and our colleagues do everything they can to re-rent the customers and take care of them until the departure of their flight.

Virgin Atlantic said it “is monitoring the situation closely” and that its planes do not fly over Iranian airspace. Due to changes in flight routes, trips to and from Mumbai may take longer than expected.

Australian carrier Qantas said it was changing its route from London to Perth, Australia, to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice.

Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines also hijacked planes to avoid Iranian airspace.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has banned U.S. pilots and carriers from flying into areas of Iraqi, Iranian, and Persian Gulf airspace, while the Russian Aviation Agency has recommended all airlines Russian aircrafts avoid flying over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab urged Iran to continue an “urgent de-escalation” as the Gulf crisis deepens.

President Donald Trump tweeted “all is well” after the base attack was carried out in response to the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by America.

US officials said 15 missiles had been fired, including 10 hitting the base at Ain al-Asad 100 miles west of Baghdad, one hitting a base at Irbil in the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region from Iraq and four others missing their targets.