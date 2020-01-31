Airlines limit or cancel China – flights world

AirAsia has extended the ban on flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand to Wuhan, China, until the end of February 2020. – File pic

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – A number of airlines have said they will cut or reduce flights to China as the country struggles to curb the spread of the deadly novel corona virus.

China has advised its citizens to postpone travel abroad and cancel group travel overseas, while some countries have asked their citizens to avoid travel to China.

The World Health Organization declared an emergency about the virus, but said it “does not recommend and even refuse restrictions on travel and trade to China,” partly because it could disrupt the help needed.

The epidemic has killed 170 people, infected more than 7,000 worldwide, including at least 80 outside of China, Macau and Hong Kong, and has spread to around 15 countries.

The following is a list of airlines that have announced changes:

AirAsia

According to AirAsia, the flight ban from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand to Wuhan in China was extended until the end of February.

Air Austral

The airline will discontinue flights between La Reunion and Guangzhou from February 8 to March 1.

Air France

Air France discontinued its three weekly flights to Wuhan on January 24. Yesterday regular flights to Beijing and Shanghai were discontinued until February 9, but special flights with volunteer crew members were carried out to evacuate employees and customers.

Air India

Air India announced on Wednesday that the Mumbai-New Delhi-Shanghai route will be discontinued effective January 31 and February 14.

The airline also announced plans to reduce the number of flights from Delhi to Hong Kong over the next two weeks.

Air KBZ

The Myanmar-based airline announces that flights to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou will cease on February 1.

Air Madagascar

The airline announced yesterday that it will discontinue its weekly flight between Antananarivo and Guangzhou in February, the only direct connection with China.

American Airlines

American Airlines has announced it will suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai from February 9 to March 27.

The flights from Dallas / Fort Worth to Beijing and Shanghai were maintained, the US airline said.

British Airways

British Airways said it has discontinued all flights to and from mainland China. The airline flies daily from London Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing.

The airline said it had taken the step to follow the UK government’s recommendations.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong-based airline announced plans to gradually reduce capacity on its mainland China routes by 50 percent or more from yesterday until the end of March.

The reduction affects both Cathay Pacific and its subsidiary Cathay Dragon.

delta

Delta Air Lines said the number of weekly flights connecting the United States and China has been cut in half temporarily, as “customer demand has dropped significantly” – from 42 to about 21 a week.

The new schedule runs from February 6 to April 30.

Egypt Air

EgyptAir announced yesterday that flights to Hangzhou will be discontinued in February and in other major cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou by February 4.

EL AL

The Israeli airline announced yesterday that it will stop flying to Beijing by March 25. Flights to other Chinese destinations continue.

Finnair

Finnair, which offers many connections between Europe and Asia, announced that it would suspend some flights from February 5 to most of March after the group tour from China was discontinued.

Daily flights to Beijing and Shanghai, two daily flights to Hong Kong and two weekly flights to Guangzhou are currently continuing.

indigo

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has announced it will suspend flights between Delhi and Chengdu (China) from February 1 to February 20. IndiGo also announced it will suspend flights from Bangalore to Hong Kong from February 1.

They added that for the time being, they would continue to operate the Kolkata – Guangzhou flight and closely monitor the situation.

Iberia

Iberia announced the suspension of its flight to Shanghai, the only flight they have to China from today.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan announces that all transportation connections to China will cease, starting with road transportation on February 1 and flights beginning on February 3.

KLM

KLM says it will suspend all flights to China at the end of the weekend.

“Flights from Amsterdam on Sunday, February 2, should give as many customers as possible the opportunity to return to Amsterdam from Beijing and Shanghai,” quoted the public broadcaster NOS KLM.

Lion air

The Indonesian Lion Air Group, the largest Southeast Asian airline by fleet size, announced on Wednesday that it would discontinue all flights to and from China.

The suspension, which affects routes to 15 different Chinese cities, will apply from February 1 until further notice.

Indonesia attracts over a million Chinese tourists annually and is home to tens of thousands of migrant workers.

Lufthansa

The German airline Lufthansa cancels flights to mainland China until February 9.

The Lufthansa Group, one of the largest airlines in Europe, said that the decision also applies to flights by the subsidiaries Swiss and Austrian Airlines.

The Lufthansa Group generally operates 73 weekly connections to and from mainland China, mainly to Beijing and Shanghai.

Myanmar Airways International

MAI announced a suspension of charter flights to 10 Chinese cities with effect from Friday, allowing passengers booked on scheduled flights to Guangzhou to change their travel plans free of charge.

Myanmar National Airlines

MNA has announced that flights to Hong Kong and Chengdu will be discontinued tomorrow.

Royal Air Maroc

The Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc announced that it will discontinue its flights from Casablanca to Beijing as of today as demand has declined sharply. The link will continue on February 29th.

Scandinavian Airlines

SAS has announced it will discontinue direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai from Friday through February 9. Flights to Hong Kong continue despite offering passengers the option to cancel or rebook flights.

SkyUp Airlines

The Ukrainian low-cost airline announced that it will stop chartering the Chinese holiday island of Hainan by March 28.

Ukraine International Airlines

The UIA announced that flights to Hainan will be discontinued by February 24.

United Airlines

United States airline United Airlines has announced it will cut flights from the United States to China as demand declines as a result of a U.S. travel warning urging Americans to rethink non-essential travel.

After a reduction in the number of flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai was previously announced from February 1 to 8, a reduction in the number of daily flights from 12 to four was announced on Thursday from February 9 to March 28.

Ural Airlines

Russia’s Ural Airlines, which had already suspended flights to several destinations in China, said on Wednesday that the outbreak would discontinue some flights to Europe popular with Chinese tourists, including Paris and Rome. – AFP

,