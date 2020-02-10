Airlines threatens growth warning as Virus Singapore Airshow | money

Contractors and workers pass a thermal scanner as part of the precaution against the corona virus outbreak during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 9, 2020. – Reuters image

SINGAPORE, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Asian airlines face “drastic” cuts in their planned growth due to the coronavirus crisis, warned an industry group and added sadness to an already impoverished Singapore Airshow as more companies cut back on their plans today.

The Singapore Airshow from February 11th to 16th is in full swing, but the fairgrounds are littered with empty rooms where Chinese companies and other people would have exposed the show because of the epidemic that killed more than 900 people have skipped.

More than 70 exhibitors, including major US defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co, have raised concerns about the new corona virus.

Only a few deals are expected at the biennial event, where the epidemic triggered new security measures and eclipsed airline profits and demand for aircraft.

Before the outbreak of the corona virus, the International Air Transport Association had expected a 4 percent increase in passenger numbers in 2020 and a 2 percent increase in freight traffic.

“In terms of traffic forecasts for this year, all bets are void,” said Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association for Asia Pacific Airlines, in an interview.

“If you look at the schedule cuts and the actual processes, they were cut by 50 percent, 60 percent, 70 percent within China. It’s pretty drastic, ”he said.

The Pentagon reduced the size of its delegation for the air show, which, according to Reuters, should include Chief Defense Officer Ellen Lord, purchaser of weapons on Friday.

“Sure, there have been some adjustments by some colleagues, but this hasn’t changed our footprint,” said State Secretary Deputy Secretary of State for Politico-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper today, adding that his agency’s delegation remained completely intact be.

“The United States remains the largest international presence at the 2020 air show,” he told reporters in a conference call.

Singapore raised its coronavirus outbreak alert to orange on Friday, the same level reached during the 2003 SARS outbreak and panic buying in supermarkets across the island.

There are 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Singapore. The orange warning level instructs organizers to cancel or postpone major events that are not essential, and recommends precautions such as temperature checking and frequent cleaning of public areas for those who continue.

Health experts, however, expressed concern that temperature screening may not be effective as the coronavirus has been reported to spread to people without symptoms.

“Temperature screening is fine to pick up people who are already sick – and those people shouldn’t be on the show anyway – but won’t pick up people who are incubating the virus,” said John McBride, a doctor and infectious disease professor at James Cook in Australia university.

SIA Engineering Company Ltd and GE Aviation announced today that due to the heightened alert level, they had postponed tomorrow’s plans for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new engine overhaul facility in Singapore.

Qatar Airways announced today that its managing director Akbar al-Baker has postponed plans to open a new airport lounge after its country warned citizens to rethink its trip to Singapore because of the virus. He was supposed to host the official opening of the lounge on Friday.

The General Authority for Military Industries in Saudi Arabia pulled out of the show yesterday, raising concerns about the corona virus.

The organizers of the air show said yesterday that they had expected more than 930 companies from 45 countries and 45,000 trade visitors – compared to 54,000 at the last trade fair in 2018. They also plan to limit public participation.

The lobbies of the big hotels, which usually hosted many visitors, were remarkably quiet.

A spokeswoman for the organizers today declined to provide information on the numbers and reasons for running the air show when many smaller events and briefings were canceled due to problems with the corona virus.

The cancellation of the exhibition would lead to reimbursements in the tens of millions, said a source of an exhibitor Reuters, because the matter is very sensitive.

Experia Events, which is partially owned by ST Engineering and government agencies, charges at least S $ 1,550 per square meter for space in the show’s exhibition hall, according to its website.

This would correspond to more than S $ 3 million (US $ 2.16 million) for the ST engineering booth, which is the largest of the fair with more than 2,000 square meters. ST Engineering is majority owned by the state investor Temasek Holdings in Singapore.

Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam said yesterday that he could not comment on the financial terms of a cancellation.

“It’s between us and the exhibitor,” he told reporters. – Reuters

,