Airplane breaks apart after slipping off the runway in Turkey

Three people died after a passenger plane slipped off the runway and broke apart while landing at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul. This was announced by Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday.

Koca added that 179 people had been sent to various hospitals after the incident, which appeared to have taken place in bad weather conditions.

He said that three people are currently in an intensive care unit.

The Pegasus Airlines plane carried a total of 183 people, including 175 adult passengers, two young children and six crew members, said Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya. The airline has confirmed that one of their aircraft, flight number PC2193, has slipped off the runway.

Yerlikaya said the plane slipped up to 60 meters after landing before dropping a trench up to 40 meters.

Images of the accident scene showed the plane from the runway.

Dozens of first aiders worked around the plane, which appeared to have been divided into two parts.

Around 22 of the injured went to Kartal Lutfi Kirdar’s training and research hospital. Many of them have head and leg injuries, said chief physician Recep Demirhan.

He said 14 of these passengers were “middle class” injuries and eight were slightly injured. “There are broken bones in various places in her body,” said Demirhan.

He said two of their patients were “injured children and three foreigners injured” without specifying their nationality.

The plane caught fire after landing, and ambulances and rescue teams were on the ground to rescue passengers, CNN Turk reported. The airport was temporarily closed to air traffic.

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane landed at 6:19 p.m. Local time (10:19 a.m.CET).

The weather radar showed a series of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors in the capital city of Ankara have opened an investigation into the incident.

