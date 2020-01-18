Airplane crash in Iran: Arrests made as investigation of downed airliner begins

Iran’s judiciary said arrests were made after a Ukrainian plane was shot down and killed 176 people.

She intervened when the president asked for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate the collapse of the passenger plane last week by Iranian forces just after takeoff from Tehran, killing all passengers on board.

A spokesman for the judiciary said: “Extensive investigations have taken place and some people have been arrested.”

He did not specify or name the number of people detained.

Iran, which initially rejected allegations that a missile had shot down the airliner, admitted three days after Wednesday’s incident that its Revolutionary Guards had shot down the Ukrainian plane in error, amid more and more evidence.

President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech in Iran on Tuesday: “This is not an ordinary case.

“The whole world will be watching this court.”

The announcement came amid a wave of anger and protests from Iranians in recent days over the tragedy and apparent attempts by senior Iranian officials to conceal its cause.

Rouhani also called for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate the incident.

He called the incident “a painful and unforgivable error” and promised that his administration would pursue the case “by all means”.

The president said, “More than one person is responsible,” adding that those found guilty “should be punished.”

“There are others too, and I want this question to be expressed honestly,” he said, without further details.

Iran shot down the plane while its forces were on alert for possible US retaliation after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

No one was injured in the attack, which was carried out in response to the murder of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad.

While Mr. Rouhani pointed to errors and neglect, he also reiterated the government’s position that the tragedy was ultimately rooted in the American aggression.

He said, “It was the United States that created a turbulent environment. It was the United States that created an unusual situation. It was the United States that threatened and took our beloved (Soleimani), “he said.

Rouhani called the government’s admission that Iranian forces shot down the plane “the first good step.”

He added that Iranian experts who had recovered the flight recorder from the Ukrainian plane, the so-called black box, had sent it to France for analysis.

The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual nationality – and 11 Ukrainians, officials said.

There were several children among the passengers, including a baby.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the aerospace division of the Guard, said over the weekend that his unit accepts full responsibility for the incident. When he learned of the plane’s fall, he said, “I wish I was dead.”

The incident raised the question of why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on the day it was on alert for US military reprisals.

The plane’s hijacking and the lack of transparency surrounding it have rekindled Iran’s anger against the country’s leaders.

Online videos appear to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests in the streets.

The Iranian judiciary has also said that 30 people were arrested during the protests.

An Iranian director who had called protests in Azadi, or Freedom, Tehran Square, was among those detained and then released.

Iranian authorities briefly arrested British Ambassador Rob Macaire on Saturday evening. He said he went to a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Ukrainian plane incident and that he left as soon as the song started and it turned into a protest.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador on Sunday to protest what he said was his presence during an illegal demonstration.

The UK, in turn, summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday “to express our strong objections” during the weekend arrest.