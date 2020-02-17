[airplane-lands-at-lax-right-after-declaring-in-flight-emergency-owing-to-troubles-with-landing-gear]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A plane touring from Australia to Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday afternoon declared an in-flight crisis immediately after it documented an difficulty with the landing equipment.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 777 landed at LAX soon after five p.m. after experiencing difficulties with the proper rear tire. Smoke was witnessed billowing out from the tires as it glided down the runway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, on the other hand, the aircraft landed properly. No accidents to travellers on board were described.

It really is unclear what triggered the issues with the landing equipment.

Building: This tale will up-to-date as a lot more information gets to be readily available.