Airplane with Canadians leaving China amid the corona virus outbreak landing on CFB Trenton

No one on board the airlift from Wuhan, China that landed on Friday morning at CFB Trenton in Ontario, had symptoms of the corona virus or other in-flight illness, said Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

The plane left Wuhan on Thursday. It arrived in Vancouver around 9 p.m. PT for a tank stop before continuing to the Ontario military base.

“Fortunately, no one showed any symptoms on the plane, so no one had to disembark at the gas station in Vancouver,” Hajdu told host Matt Galloway in an interview on CBC Radio’s The Current.

Passengers returning from the Wuhan flight are now under a 14-day military base quarantine to see if they develop symptoms of the new corona virus.

Hajdu said the evacuees have been under “enormous amounts of stress”, anxiety and boredom due to the Wuhan lock-in. Many of them are separated from their children or have had to leave loved ones behind.

Mental health care will be offered at the base, she said, and officials are taking measures to keep people busy while they are in quarantine, including play centers.

“Although the passengers do not communicate with each other, there will be opportunities to leave their room and entertain their children, and of course it will all be coordinated with the health officials out there,” she said. .

There were 176 passengers aboard the flight. Others who had advised the government to take the flight were not on board; one official said that some were not allowed due to medical reasons, although not necessarily the corona virus, and others might have changed their mind at the last minute.

Border checks ‘least effective’ way to prevent spread

Hajdu said evacuated people will undergo a first screening before being taken to their room, where they will have time to rest before receiving a more comprehensive assessment. They are continuously monitored by base medical officers and transferred to a local hospital if they develop symptoms.

Meals are delivered to the rooms and social interactions are limited.

Some countries, including the United States, have restricted access for travelers from China.

Hajdu said the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued recommendations on what works and what doesn’t to stop the spread of infectious diseases.

“Border controls are the least effective way to limit spread,” she said, adding that screening, sharing information and following advice are the best measures.

WHO officials in Geneva have provided updated figures on the spread of the corona virus on Friday and have noted that China now has 31,211 cases and 637 deaths. Outside of China, 270 cases have been reported in 24 countries, and one has died.

Seven cases have been reported in Canada – three in Ontario and four in British Columbia.

WHO officials said there is an urgent need for medical supplies such as masks and respirators in China, and asked other countries not to “hoard” their supplies.

“I’m going to sleep for 20 consecutive hours”

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old from L’Ascension, Que., Told The Canadian Press that the trajectory from Wuhan to Vancouver had been “quite long”, but that almost everyone on the plane slept much of the flight.

“I think I’m going to sleep for 20 consecutive hours,” Larouche said, noting that the past few days have been stressful.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there was a “small number of no-shows” at the airport in China because some people had changed their mind about departure.

A group of 39 Canadian passengers who wanted to leave Wuhan were allowed on a flight from the US government. Those passengers arrived in Vancouver early on Friday.

From there, passengers transfer to a Canadian chartered flight that will transport them to CFB Trenton, where they will be placed under quarantine.

Public health officials say the general risk for people in Canada is low due to the new corona virus.

