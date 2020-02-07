Airplane with Canadians leaving China amid the corona virus outbreak landing on CFB Trenton

A plane chartered by the Canadian government transporting people who wanted to leave Wuhan, China, in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak landed on CFB Trenton in Ontario.

The plane, with 176 passengers on board, left Wuhan on Thursday. It arrived in Vancouver around 9 p.m. PT for a tank stop before continuing to the Ontario military base.

Passengers returning from the Wuhan flight will spend 14 days in quarantine on the military base to see if they develop symptoms of the new corona virus.

Meagan Fitzpatrick of CBC, who is in Trenton, Ont. Is, said it may take some time before passengers are actually allowed to leave the plane when the board gets in to interview them first.

As soon as they get off, passengers go to a hangar where they are processed by Canada Border Service Agency staff and health officials. From there they are taken to a lodge where they are accommodated for the duration of the quarantine period.

Meals are delivered to the rooms and social interactions are limited.

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old from L’Ascension, Que., Told The Canadian Press that the trajectory from Wuhan to Vancouver had been “quite long”, but that almost everyone on the plane slept much of the flight.

“I think I’m going to sleep for 20 consecutive hours,” Larouche said, noting that the past few days have been stressful.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there was a “small number of no-shows” at the airport in China because some people had changed their mind about departure.

A group of about 50 Canadian passengers who wanted to leave Wuhan were allowed on a flight from the US government. Those passengers arrived in Vancouver early on Friday, according to CBC’s Gian-Paolo Mendoza.

From there, passengers are transferred to a Canadian chartered flight that will transport them to CFB Trenton, where they will be placed under quarantine.

Public health officials say the general risk for people in Canada is low due to the new corona virus.

