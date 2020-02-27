airstrike-hits-turkish-forces-in-syria

ISTANBUL – The Turkish army suffered significant casualties in an air strike in northwestern Syria on Thursday night time, an assault that could significantly change the training course of the Syrian war.

At least 22 Turkish troopers have been killed, said Rahmi Dogan, the Turkish governor of the southern province of Hatay, in which Turkish casualties were arriving. Information stories citing messages on social networks and the Syrian Observatory for Human Legal rights, a war check out group, lifted the amount of Turkish fatalities to 34.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held an crisis conference Thursday night time in Ankara, Turkish media reported. He has been asking the Syrian governing administration and Russian forces to cease their two-month offensive in Idlib province and withdraw from the Turkish positions, which have been surrounded and minimize off by Syrian authorities forces.

Turkish authorities said the attack experienced been carried out by Syrian govt forces, but Russian airplanes have been carrying out most of the airstrikes in the region in latest weeks. Russian officers could not be arrived at for comment Thursday night.