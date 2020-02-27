airstrike-hits-turkish-forces-in-syria

%MINIFYHTML294c417590c5376a6b82bbebd79802a111%
ISTANBUL – The Turkish army suffered significant casualties in an air strike in northwestern Syria on Thursday night time, an assault that could significantly change the training course of the Syrian war.
At least 22 Turkish troopers have been killed, said Rahmi Dogan, the Turkish governor of the southern province of Hatay, in which Turkish casualties were arriving. Information stories citing messages on social networks and the Syrian Observatory for Human Legal rights, a war check out group, lifted the amount of Turkish fatalities to 34.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held an crisis conference Thursday night time in Ankara, Turkish media reported. He has been asking the Syrian governing administration and Russian forces to cease their two-month offensive in Idlib province and withdraw from the Turkish positions, which have been surrounded and minimize off by Syrian authorities forces.
Turkish authorities said the attack experienced been carried out by Syrian govt forces, but Russian airplanes have been carrying out most of the airstrikes in the region in latest weeks. Russian officers could not be arrived at for comment Thursday night.
Turkey has dropped 13 soldiers because the deployment of reinforcements in the province in recent months, which has prompted escalating concern in Turkey. The main opposition celebration has questioned the wisdom of Turkey's participation devoid of air aid or US or NATO aid.
The assault transpired at a Turkish observation put up in Al Bara, south of the city of Idlib. The publication is a single of 12 Turkish positions founded in excess of a yr ago as section of a scale reduction agreement with Russia.
A Turkish military services convoy traveling to replenish the publish on Thursday was very first attacked and then the planes bombarded the submit by itself, explained Abu Yahya, a senior Syrian fight power official backed by Turkey in Idlib province.
No Syrian fighter was hurt in the bombing. The refueling convoy and the put up were being completely Turkish.
Syrian fighters backed by Turkey have designed significant progress in battles towards Syrian government forces further more east. They captured the town of Saraqib on the main M5 road by the province on Wednesday and confronted intense battles even more south on Thursday.