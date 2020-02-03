Airstrikes in northwestern Syria kill 14 civilians: monitor

Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally on Sunday killed 14 civilians in the last major opposition bastion, Idlib, in the northwest of the country, a war monitor said.

Moscow-backed government troops have intensified their deadly bombing of the jihadi-dominated region in recent weeks. They broke off on the southern edge and fled tens of thousands from their homes.

Eight of those killed on Sunday died in a regime bomb attack in the city of Sarmeen, seven were from the same family, the Syrian Human Rights Observatory said.

Rescue workers pulled the bodies of a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy from the rubble of a two-story building, an AFP correspondent said in the city.

Her father, Abu Fida, was ready to cry.

“It is a terrible disaster,” he said.

Abu Fida said he and his family fled Sarmeen on Thursday before the bombing, with their clothes on their backs.

They returned on Saturday evening to pick up their things and decided to spend one last night at home before they left for good.

“I wanted to get my family out this morning, but my wife told me to go to work. So I sent them a driver with a car to carry their things, ”he told AFP.

His wife was in the house when it was hit, but he survived with three other children.

During the remainder of the battle on Sunday, Russian air strikes and regime air strikes killed another six civilians, the observatory said.

The UK-based monitor relies on sources in Syria to determine who is conducting air strikes based on flight patterns, the aircraft involved, and the ammunition involved.

Nine years after the war ended, the Damascus regime regained control of around 70 percent of the country, but the northwestern region of Idlib remains unreachable.

Syria’s former al-Qaida subsidiary controls the Idlib region, which is home to around 3 million people. Rebel groups per Ankara are also present.

In recent months, pro-Damascus troops have been pushing north along the M5 motorway, which connects the capital Damascus with the second city Aleppo in the north and crosses Idlib.

Last week, government forces from the rebels recaptured the key city of Maaret al-Numan along the highway and are now only a few kilometers from the abandoned city of Saraqeb.

There are clashes on the eastern flank of the bastion in the province of Aleppo. Four television journalists were injured on Sunday, according to the state news agency SANA.

Journalists for a pro-Damascus channel and two Arabic-language Iranian channels were targeted by “terrorists,” SANA said, using the collective name for jihadists and rebels.

A Turkish-Russian deal in 2018 saw Turkish troops stationed at observation posts around Idlib, but the deal could not curb the regime’s repeated military offensives.

On Sunday morning, an AFP correspondent and the observatory announced that a Turkish military convoy with hundreds of vehicles had entered Northern Syria and was stationed in Idlib and the neighboring province of Aleppo.

Increasing violence since the beginning of December has forced around 388,000 people to flee their homes in northwest Syria, according to the United Nations.

The Observatory reports that more than 260 civilians have been killed.

Half of the inhabitants of the Idlib region were displaced during the war. Many of them live in precarious rural accommodation along the Turkish border.

Ankara, which already houses more than 3 million Syrian refugees on its soil, fears that the recent fighting will lead to a renewed mass influx.

On Sunday, hundreds of Syrian men, women and children marched to the border to symbolically protest, an AFP correspondent said.

Near the Syrian border town of Harem, women carried bags and men carried small children to the knife-walled wall that blocked the way to Turkey, he said.

“From Idlib to Berlin” was a banner referring to the German capital that many Syrians dream of reaching on the run from the war.

Among the demonstrators, Mohammed said he was looking for a better alternative for his family of nine after he fled his hometown.

“Our goal is to live in a safe country – in Turkey or in Europe,” he told AFP. “It is no longer safe here.”

The civil war in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people since the beginning of 2011 by brutally suppressing protests against the government.

