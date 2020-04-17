Airtel, Vodafone Idea validate prepaid mobile credits until May 3 in the middle of locking

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will not be able to recharge their prepaid mobile apps until May 3 for those users who are unable to recharge their accounts due to the imposed lock that contains Covid-19.

The credit expansion will benefit a total of about 12 applicant customers. This allows customers to continue receiving calls even until May 3, even if they are unable to charge their account.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had previously extended their credit holdings until April 17 by pre-payment account holders. “Many of these customers are able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel, including ATMs, post offices, grocery stores and chemical stores, in addition to digital channels,” he said. We’re on our cell phones, “Bartlett Ertel said in a statement.

The government announced a general lock-up from March 24 to April 14. This program has been extended until May 3. Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Ide offer a refund or commission for customers who charge a shared subscription account on their network through related apps. companies

Vodafone Idea said that the free credit for the services received will increase the number of phone users from Vodafone and Idea, who can still receive calls even if their app’s credit expires sooner.

Avneesh Khosla, Vodafone Idea’s director of marketing, said: “To ensure that consumers are connected during this long lock, we are extending the credit of 90 million consumer input services.”