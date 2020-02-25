aitch-and-ghostface-killah-among-guests-on-richard-russell’s-next-all-the-things-is-recorded-album

Almost everything Is Recorded, the collaborative task headed up by British producer and XL recordings manager Richard Russell, has announced details of its expected 2nd album.

‘Friday Forever’ will get there on 3rd April 2020 through XL recordings, and is explained as “an investigation into the universality of the Friday evening expertise.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VPAnARVIsHM?feature=oembed" title="Everything Is Recorded - 3:15AM / CAVIAR feat. Ghostface Killah and Infinite Coles" width="696"></noscript>

It is the follow-up to Russell’s eponymous acclaimed debut history and functions an outstanding roll-connect with of attendees. As effectively as FLOHIO and James Massiah, the report offers visitor spots from the likes of Aitch, Trinidad star Berwyn, Ireland’s Maria Somerville and Kean Kavanagh.

The artwork for ‘Friday Forever’

New single ’03: 15AM/CAVIAR’ also capabilities Wu-Tang legend Ghostface Killah and Russell’s lengthy expression EIR collaborator Infinite Coles.

Test out the tracklisting in total below.

one. 09: 46PM/Each individual FRIDAY THEREAFTER (Intro) (feat. Maria Somerville & Berwyn)



two. 10: 51PM/THE Evening (feat. Berwyn & Maria Somerville)



three. 12: 12AM/Sufferers (FUCKING UP A FRIDAY) (feat. Aitch & Infinite Coles)



4. 01: 32AM/Stroll On your own (feat. Infinite Coles & Berwyn)



five. 02: 56AM/I DONT WANT THIS Emotion TO Stop (feat. FLOHIO)



six. 03: 15AM/CAVIAR (feat. Ghostface Killah & Infinite Coles)



7. 04: 21AM/THAT SKY (feat. Maria Somerville & James Massiah)



eight. 05: 10AM/Aspiration I Under no circumstances Had (feat. A. K. Paul)



nine. 09: 35AM/PRETENDING NOTHINGS Mistaken (feat. Kean Kavanagh)



10. 10: 02AM/BURNT TOAST (feat. Berwyn & A. K. Paul)



11.11: 55AM/THIS World (feat. Infinite Coles & Maria Somerville)



12.11: 59AM/CIRCLES (Outro) (feat. Penny Rimbaud)

Damon Albarn and Peter Gabriel ended up are amongst the musicians who highlighted on Russell’s initially Everything Is Recorded album again in 2018.