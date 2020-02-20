[aitch-shares-rigorous-new-freestyle-‘mice’]

Aitch has shared his initial new solo content of the yr – hear to the rapid, powerful freestyle ‘Mice’ under.

The keep track of lands pursuing the Manchester rapper’s 1st Brit Award nomination for Finest New Artist.

Read through additional: Meet Aitch – the Stormzy-authorized increasing star placing Manchester rap on the map

The rapper’s new ‘Mice’ video clip sees him dressed head to toe in ski wear – observe it beneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EVCyTpxIO4c?feature=oembed" title="Aitch - MICE (Official Video)" width="696"></noscript>

However ‘Mice’ is Aitch’s initially solo content of the calendar year, he’s been teasing some superior profile collaborations previously in 2020.

At the get started of the month, Aitch hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with NME Awards winner AJ Tracey. “ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars,” AJ tweeted.

A collaboration with NME 100 star Jay1 also looks to be on the playing cards. The pair appeared in the hottest episode of Nandos’ website collection, Booth Truths, in which they teased a long run workforce-up in a quickfire issue round. When asked who his aspiration collaboration would be, Jay1 right away stated Aitch, with the Mancunian rapper introducing: “Everyone’s ready for it and it is heading to transpire.”

Speaking to NME for a new new music element at the commence of the 12 months, Aitch proclaimed: “Not in a big-headed way, but I need to be great at this.”

|I just consider my best to be myself. I just convey to my tale,” he included. “Not my life story. From time to time there will be a instant that lasted a few seconds but I extend it out into a song.

“I just try my most effective to be myself on the tunes and away from the music – regardless of whether it comes to spitting, getting on social media or when I’m close to men and women. The up coming prepare is just to produce my songs and make anything extra mature.”