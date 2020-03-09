AJ and Queen fans are asking Netflix to keep the show closed

Fans of RuPaul’s comedy-drama AJ and Queen are begging Netflix to revive the show, which they launched last week after just one season.

AJ and the Queen followed the queen Ruby Red, played by RuPaul, who travels to the United States with an 11-year-old AJ in an RV after being stripped of her money and love.

An announcement sign announced on Twitter last week that the show was a hit with Netflix – but AJ and fans of the Queen will not go down without a fight.

A petition has been launched calling for Netflix to renew the show for a second season, and has already signed more than 1,500 people.

AJ and fans of the Queen want the show’s ‘thrill’ to be renewed for a second season.

Writing on Change.org, Hunter Murphy, the founder of the petition, chanted a demonstration of RuPaul’s “killer”.

“The video depicted the story of a mother whose daughter died while battling an addiction. Ruby later takes the baby into her arms, helping them understand many important lessons,” the petition reads.

“Please, Netflix, reboot the show for season two!” in addition.

I have Netflix to watch the show! I cancel my account if they remove AJ and the Queen.

The petition has carried more than 1,500 signers in just two days, with many signatures suggesting they support RuPaul’s car in the statement.

One producer said he wanted to see the second season of the show and called the first one “smart and fun”.

Another added: “I have Netflix to watch the show! I will turn off my account if they cancel AJ and the Queen.”

Another said it was “funny and funny how you take care of the characters”.

They added: “The show’s response should convince Netflix that this is true – and that they should listen to their customers on these issues.”

RuPaul confirmed that the temporary prototype was postponed last week.

RuPaul announced that AJ and Queen were removed from Twitter last week, less than two months after the first season hit Netflix.

“The end of AJ’s road is the Queen,” RuPaul wrote.

“Netflix has decided to expand our American tour. Thank you for all the love and support. We are so proud of this service.”

The changes were made, written by Executive produced by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King of Sexuality and the popularity of the City.

As the list went bankrupt because of the reviewers’ comments, it appealed to followers, with many people who took to Twitter to express their frustration that the show was not coming back.

The “rescue” campaigns have already been successful. Last year, One Day at a Time, which disrupted LGBT + and Latinx networks, was revived by Pop TV when Netflix said it was ending.

In 2018, NBC hosted Brooklyn Nine-Nine when Fox announced that the show would end last winter.