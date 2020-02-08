AJ Hinch has first public interview since the sign stealing scandal

(Photo by Alex Trautwig / MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Network will send a detailed interview with former Astros manager AJ Hinch this evening at 6 ET. It’s the man’s first public appearance since he was released in early January for his role in the sign scandal, and if the first look at the interview suggests anything, it’s just not worth your time.

Hinch’s Tom Verducci from MLB Network asks a pretty simple question: Did the 2017 title suffer? Hinch grazes the next 90 seconds in response, acknowledging that “it’s a fair question” before deciding that “everyone has to make their own conclusions.”

He also says: “I hope over time and the demonstration of this team’s talent and the players and careers we have – we have some of the best players in all of the sport together in the same team – I hope it will be proven times it was not (stained). But I understand the question … Unfortunately we opened this door as a group and this question may never be answered. We may never find out. “

Obviously, being on TV and proclaiming the best performance of your life (and 65 other lives) is less desirable. So waffling is not too surprising. But among the members of the Astros organization alone, Hinch was outraged after Rob Manfred dropped his decision last month. Jeff Luhnow, the embarrassed general manager of the franchise, blamed just about everyone among him, down to the service staff at Minute Maid Park, while the team’s players, some of which are famous, were social Media are active (Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander). I refused to apologize, let alone acknowledge the fraud.

In some ways, Hinch’s non-response has a certain truth. Is the title dirty? For millions of fans in 29 cities (especially New York and Los Angeles), damn it. Is it spoiled in the streets of Houston? Or the hallways of Minute Maid? Maybe not. Indeed, people will draw their own conclusions. The frustrating part is how these conclusions, like the self-serving crap in Washington, DC, seem to serve the distorted, title-toned reality.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story on MLB.com