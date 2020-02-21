[ajax-ahead-ryan-babel-mocks-getafe-player-allan-nyom-who-feigned-injuries-throughout-europa-league-defeat]

It is secure to say Ryan Babel’s frustration obtained the better of him in Ajax’s Europa League defeat to Getafe on Thursday evening.

For the duration of the to start with leg of the very last-32 tie, the Dutch champions trailed 1- and ended up browsing for an equaliser when Babel ‘fouled’ Allan Nyom.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Babel took trolling to a total new amount in Ajax’s defeat to Getafe

Nyom proceeded to roll all around on the ground in agony – and Babel, like many of the Ajax gamers, was less then impressed.

In actuality, right after being dished a yellow card by the referee, the former Liverpool ace was so irritated he hilariously made a decision to mock his opponent by rolling close to on the flooring with him.

You can look at the hilarious incident below…

Ryan Babel is a SAVAGE! Alan Nyom starts rolling around on the flooring, Babel begins imitating him and then mocks his limping with a fake cry! Next level 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCwqeskmKG — Soccer on BT Activity (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Babel then began to commence limping as the ex-West Brom ace proceeded to get up and try out return to the action.

Regretably for Ajax, issues only obtained worse as Getafe doubled their direct in advance of total-time many thanks to a strike from Chelsea loanee Kenedy.

Very last year’s Champions League semi-finalists now have it all to do in the 2nd-leg.